LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. ("AmeriGuard" or the "Company";

OTCQX: AGSS ), a national leader in comprehensive security solutions, is proud to announce its recent contract award from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (the "VA") Long Beach Healthcare System. This additional agreement with the VA appoints AmeriGuard as the primary provider of non-emergency medical transportation for veterans in the greater the VA Long Beach Healthcare System, expanding the company's move into the transportation sector.

This contract establishes evidence of the strategic value of AmeriGuard's acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., which has broadened AmeriGuard's transportation service offerings and reinforced its commitment to providing comprehensive support services to the VA. TransportUS, Inc. continues to expand AmeriGuard's operational framework and transportation capabilities but also enhanced our ability to serve important community segments important to our veterans. The contract, which was recently expanded, is projected to result in increased annualized revenue growth in the foreseeable future.

"We are grateful to have the responsibility of serving our nation's heroes," said Lawrence Garcia, CEO of AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc.

"This agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs represents more than just a business milestone; it underscores our dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those who have bravely served our nation.

TransportUS, Inc. has been a strategic platform enabling AmeriGuard to expand our transportation service offerings vital to our veterans."

AmeriGuard's will continue to provision safe, reliable, and accessible transportation services, ensuring that veterans receive the care they need with the dignity they deserve. Our skilled team of professionals is equipped to address the unique needs of veterans, ensuring a service experience that is both compassionate and respectful.

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. remains dedicated to its core values of integrity, service, and excellence. This contract award not only represents a significant business opportunity but also reflects our ongoing commitment to serving those who have served our nation.

About AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. (OTCQX Market: AGSS)

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a security services company, specializing in armed security guards. Its principal clients are the Military, Federal, and State government. It has been in business since 2000. AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a leading provider of security and support services, committed to delivering innovative solutions with a focus on integrity, service, and excellence. With the strategic acquisition of TransportUS, Inc., AmeriGuard has expanded its capabilities to include non-emergency medical transportation, furthering its dedication to comprehensive community support.

AMERIGUARD SECURITY SERVICES, INC. (Nevada)

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. is a Nevada corporation.

Media Contact:

Lawrence Garcia, CEO, or Investor Relations

[email protected]



+1-559-271-5984

Statements in this press release regarding

AmeriGuard Security Services, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements.

