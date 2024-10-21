Robbers Strike Jewellery Shop In Bihar's Begusarai, Two Held

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Two of the four robbers, who barged into the shop of a prominent jeweller in Bihar's Begusarai district, were arrested on Monday, thanks to the prompt action of the owner who retaliated by shooting at them.

The incident unfolded around 1 p.m. at Patel Chowk under the jurisdiction of the Town Station in the district when the jeweller's son was in the shop.

A gang of four robbers struck at the shop. Two of them entered the shop and held the security guard and staff at gunpoint. They also fired gunshots at the son of the jeweller but he narrowly escaped unharmed, a security guard sustained injuries during the attack.

Pramod Poddar, the shop owner, recounted the incident, saying,“My house is located close to the shop. Upon hearing the commotion, I rushed to the spot. By the time I arrived, the assailants were attempting to flee. The attackers had also targeted me, but I managed to confront them using a licensed pistol in self-defence. Two of the robbers sustained gunshot injuries which caused panic among the criminals.”

With the assistance of neighbouring shop owners, Poddar successfully overpowered two of the assailants. His brave actions, along with the support from the local community, played a crucial role in preventing a more serious outcome.

This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and cooperation in maintaining safety in local businesses.

Begusarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kumar provided further details about the incident.

“Four individuals arrived at the location, posing as customers. Two of them entered the shop and carried out the criminal act. No one was injured due to the firing by robbers. The jeweler confronted them bravely in self-defence. The jeweller claimed that the robbers took away jewellery worth Rs 35 to 40 lakh,” Manish said.

“The police are scanning CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding areas to help identify the two individuals who remain at large. Further investigations are ongoing,” he added.

The police have successfully apprehended two of the culprits, who were injured and admitted to the Sadar Hospital and are under the custody of district police.

“An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) at the Town Police Station, and efforts are being made to capture the remaining two suspects,” he added.