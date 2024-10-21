(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Automotive Policies and Standards" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of global policies and standards within the smart automotive electronics industry, covering the definition of smart automotive electronics, industry development trends, and a detailed examination of key policies and standards.

The research comprehensively reviews policies related to smart automotive electronics from major countries and regions worldwide, with a focused analysis on relevant standardization regulations.

As technology matures, lifestyle habits evolve, green and sustainable issues gain momentum, and startups join the industry, the automotive sector is facing a transformation. It is moving towards the Connected, Autonomous, Sharing, and Electrified (C.A.S.E.) market trend.

Company Coverage Includes:



Aptiv

Audi

Baidu

BMW

BYD

Continental

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Ford Motor

Geely

General Motors

HERE

Infineon

Intel

Li Auto

Mercedes-Benz

NIO

SAIC

Tesla

Volkswagen XPeng Motors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Development of Smart Automotive Electronics

1.1 Definition and Scope of Smart Automotive Electronics

1.2 Key Industry Trends in Smart Automotive Electronics

2. Key Policies of Smart Automotive Electronics

2.1 The United States (US)

2.1.1 Cybersecurity and Data: Connected Vehicle Survey

2.1.2 Three-electric System and Raw Materials: Tax Credit Limitations

2.1.3 Whole-Vehicle Manufacturing: New Tariff Regulations

2.1.4 Autonomous Driving Technology: Incentive Policies

2.2 The European Union (EU)

2.3 China

2.3.1 Outline of the Medium- to Long-Term Development Plan for Scientific and Technological Innovation in the Transportation Field (2021-2035)

2.3.2 Key Points for Automotive Standardization Work: Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

2.3.3 Opinions on Strengthening the Entry Management of Intelligent Connected Vehicle Manufacturers and Products: MIIT

3. Key Standards of Smart Vehicle Electronics

3.3 UN R156: Software Update Standards

3.3.1 System Management Requirements

3.3.2 Risk Management

3.3.3 Software Development and Management

3.3.4 Update Process

3.3.5 Security Measures

3.3.6 Documentation and Records

3.3.7 User Notification and Support

3.3.8 Monitoring and Continuous Improvement

3.4 EURO 7/VII: Carbon Emission Standards Covering the Entire Vehicle Lifecycle

3.5 UN R155: First Cybersecurity Standard for Vehicles

3.6 SaFAD: Industry Standard for Autonomous Driving Development

4. Conclusion

4.1 Connectivity and Autonomous Driving as the Main Focuses of Autonomous Electronics Policies

4.2 Autonomous Electronics Standards Emphasize Safety, Reliability, and Environmental Protection

