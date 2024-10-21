OAS Convenes Ministers Of Labor From Across The Americas For The XXII Inter-American Conference In Colombia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON / COLUMBIA – Ministers of from across the Americas will gather in Bogota, Colombia, on October 23-24 for the Organization of American States (OAS) XXII Inter-American of Ministers of Labor (IACML ).

The two-day meeting hosted by the of labor of Colombia will bring together representatives from ministries of labor from OAS member states, along with representatives of workers, employers, and international organizations, to discuss and shape a forward-looking labor agenda for the region.

Under the theme“The Future of Work in the Americas: Laying the Foundations for Peace, Social Justice, and Climate Action,” the heads of delegation of the ministries of labor from across the Americas, as well as representatives of workers, employers and other regional and international organizations will hold discussions around three key themes:

Technological innovation and its impact on the labor market; Climate action and its integration into labor policies; Promoting social justice and peace through job creation and inclusive labor systems.

The IACML is the leading platform for regional dialogue and collaboration on labor policy in the Americas. The goal of this year's conference is to agree on an agenda to tackle the transformative impacts of technological innovation and the climate crisis on labor markets, while promoting social justice and peace through inclusive labor systems and job creation.

The IACML is the oldest forum for policy dialogue on labor and employment in the Americas, fostering collaboration among governments, workers, and employers to address evolving labor challenges and promote inclusive development. The OAS serves as the technical secretariat of the conference through its Executive Secretariat for Integral Development (SEDI).

The opening session will take place on Wednesday, October 23, at 9:00 am Colombia time (14:00 GMT) and will be broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Labor of Colombia.

