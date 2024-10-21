Altcoinist Launches Onchain Monetization Gateway For Creators

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Altcoinist launches its for Creators to monetize and grow private communities with onchain subscriptions and built-in revenue sharing.

Dubai, UAE, 21st October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Altcoinist , an interoperable monetization gateway designed to revolutionize how creators monetize their content, successfully launched their platform. Altcoinist addresses the ongoing challenges faced by content creators by enabling them to establish and grow private communities with onchain subscriptions and built-in revenue sharing, creating sustainable, recurring income streams.

A New Era for Creator Monetization

Despite contributing to a booming multi-billion dollar industry, 80% of content creators still struggle to generate reliable income. Traditional monetization models, reliant on brand deals and ad revenue, primarily benefit creators with larger audiences, leaving those with fewer than 30,000 followers without a consistent revenue source. Altcoinist integrates the best aspects of Web2 private communities with the innovative power of Web3. The platform empowers creators to set up and monetize private communities using onchain subscriptions, providing a direct and sustainable revenue stream.

Christian Andsberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Altcoinist , highlights the platform's mission:

“Altcoinist is solving the broken dynamics of creator monetization by elevating the most lucrative and sustainable form of monetization there is-private communities.”

Key Features of Altcoinist

Onchain Subscriptions: Altcoinist enables creators to earn in ETH through easy-to-manage onchain subscriptions, allowing followers to access private communities and exclusive content.

Simple Onboarding & UX: With a 60-second sign-up process, Altcoinist automates community management and onchain payments, enabling creators to focus on content creation.

Interoperability: Altcoinist integrates with existing platforms like Telegram and Discord, allowing creators to build communities without leaving their favorite social media channels.

Built-In Revenue Sharing: Creators can share a portion of their earnings with their community, fostering loyalty and reducing churn.

Staking Pools: Altcoinist introduces staking pools, allowing community members to earn rewards based on their participation, increasing the value of community membership.



Coinbase Smart Wallet: Altcoinist (built on Base) has integrated Smart Wallet to leverage cutting-edge technology such as account abstraction and batch transactions.

Successful Launch and Early Traction

Altcoinist quickly gained traction following its launch, attracting 1,600 active weekly users in its first initial weeks. In just over a week, creators with a combined following of over 760,000 have been onboarded, with early adopters already seeing tangible results. One creator, for example, earned over $10.473 in onchain subscriptions in his first month, with their 100+ people community benefiting from valuable premium content.



With its simple onboarding mechanism, users can create an account and join a community within a few minutes:

Altcoinist Fundraising: Seed B Round

Altcoinist is currently raising its Seed B Round, with $200k remaining in the final investment round available for VCs and angel investors.