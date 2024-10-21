ATI Physical Therapy To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOLINGBROOK, Ill., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATI Physical Therapy, – ("ATI" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATIP ), a nationally recognized outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States, today announced that it will release third quarter 2024 results on Monday, November 4, 2024, after the closes. In conjunction, the company will host a call to review results at 5 p.m. ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2024, to review third quarter 2024 financial results. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast. To join, please access the following web link,

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call , on the Company's Investor Relations website at at least 15 minutes early to register, and download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About ATI Physical Therapy

At ATI Physical Therapy, we are committed to making every life an active life. We provide convenient access to high-quality care to prevent and treat musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. Our 850+ locations in 24 states and virtual practice operate under one of the largest single-branded platforms built to support standardized clinical guidelines and operating processes. With outcomes from more than 3 million unique patient cases, ATI strives to utilize quality standards designed to deliver proven, predictable, and impactful patient outcomes. From preventative services in the workplace and athletic training support to outpatient clinical services and online physical therapy via our online platform, CONNECTTM, a complete list of our service offerings can be found at ATIpt . ATI is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Category: Earnings

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Scott Rundell

VP, Finance and Head of Investor Relations

ATI Physical Therapy

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Genesa Garbarino

Garbo Communications

[email protected]

424-499-7025

SOURCE ATI Physical Therapy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED