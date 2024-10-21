LYT ANNOUNCES LATEST INNOVATION IN INTELLIGENT CONNECTED TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGY WITH ROUTE PREDICTION SIGNAL PREEMPTION FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Adding to the LYT platform, Route PredictionTM

SANTA CLARA, Calif, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LYT, a leader in NextGen intelligent connected traffic solutions, announced today the launch of Route Prediction TM, a groundbreaking addition to its LYT solution. Available as an optional add-on module for new and existing LYT customers, this innovative AI-powered system further modernizes emergency vehicle preemption (EVP), addressing longstanding challenges faced by first responders and traffic engineers alike.

Optimizing Emergency Response

Route Prediction TM

leverages advanced artificial intelligence to predict and optimize the timely change of critical traffic lights, known as preemption, clearing a vital path well in advance of emergency vehicles en route to incidents. By preempting only the necessary traffic signals along the anticipated route, the system ensures a safer, faster journey for first responders while minimizing disruptions to regular traffic flow. Emergency vehicle preemption refers to a system that allows emergency vehicles to temporarily override normal traffic signal operations, giving them priority at intersections.

Route Prediction TM

offers a suite of key features and benefits that make it the premier solution for emergency vehicle preemption. By improving safety for first responders, pedestrians, and general traffic, the system significantly enhances response times while reducing costs, collisions, and other disruptions to normal traffic flow.

The platform provides a comprehensive bird's-eye view of the city, allowing officials to monitor all vehicles and preemptions in real-time. This visual representation extends to the predicted routes, giving operators unprecedented insight into the system's operation.

Empowering & Creating Safer Cities

One of Route Prediction's standout features is its customizable business rules, empowering cities with full control over preemption parameters. As a turnkey, budget-friendly solution, it requires no maintenance and operates without additional hardware, ensuring seamless integration and automatic updates. Traffic engineers and first responders alike benefit from the ability to view detailed traffic timing and preemption history at any connected intersection, enhancing overall system transparency and effectiveness.

Route predicted preemption directly addresses two critical industry pain points. First, it tackles the challenge of intersection safety by accounting for pedestrians and surrounding traffic, ensuring a clear and safe path for emergency vehicles. The system adjusts traffic signals well in advance, allowing ample time for pedestrians to cross and traffic to clear before first responders arrive.

Emergency vehicle accidents are a significant problem in the United States. According to the National Safety Council, in 2022, 224 people died in crashes involving emergency vehicles . Half of these deaths were occupants of non-emergency vehicles (50%). Deaths among pedestrians accounted for another 22%, while emergency vehicle drivers represented 16% and emergency vehicle passengers accounted for about 8% of the deaths.

Second, it eliminates the problem of unnecessary preemptions that often plague traditional systems. By activating only the signals along the predicted route and continuously updating this path using AI, Route Prediction TM

significantly reduces disruptive false preemptions. This targeted approach maintains normal traffic patterns in unaffected areas, preserving overall traffic flow efficiency and addressing a major concern of traffic engineers.

"In today's rapidly evolving urban landscapes, the integration of AI and advanced technology in traffic management is a true necessity," said Tim Menard, CEO and Founder of LYT . "Our Route Prediction TM

solution represents a significant leap forward in creating safer intersections for first responders, pedestrians, and all road users. By harnessing the power of AI, we're able to anticipate and clear emergency routes with unprecedented precision, dramatically reducing the risk of accidents and improving response times. This technology doesn't just benefit emergency services; it creates a ripple effect of positive outcomes for entire communities. As we continue to innovate, we're committed to building technology that serves the greater good, creating urban communities that are safer and more responsive to the needs of all."

