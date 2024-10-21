Quadient Secures New C.$1 Million Contract With U.S. Federal Agency For Mail Modernization Project

By maintaining close relationships with customers and regularly assessing their operations, Quadient identifies operational efficiencies and growth opportunities for its clients that it can meet with a wide array of solutions. The U.S. federal agency, which already operates nearly 60 Quadient mailing systems nationwide, recognized the potential to enhance its inbound mail process efficiency. Quadient, its partner and the federal agency were able to jointly identify additional needs leading to the proposal of a new mail processing solution for the organization.

"We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with the U.S. administration through this modernization project," said Alain Fairise, Chief Solution Officer, Mail Automation for Quadient. "This contract results from the excellent relationships our government team maintains with customers throughout their entire lifecycle, understanding their needs, and building trust through consistent performance and innovation. We continue to be laser-focused on providing innovative solutions that address our customers' unique challenges, establishing and nurturing high-value partnerships to deliver exceptional results."

Quadient's mail automation solutions have a proven track record of helping public organizations streamline their communications and improve service delivery. Quadient solutions enable these organizations to manage both traditional and electronic communications efficiently while ensuring compliance and full tracking of every interaction. This approach not only reduces operational costs but also enhances accuracy and speed, which are critical in highly regulated sectors like government services. Quadient's close collaboration with its customers allows them to identify new opportunities for innovation and provide tailored solutions that support long-term growth and improved service outcomes.

Quadient's continued success with large public entities underscores the company's strategic vision of offering integrated, innovative and compliant solutions that evolve with customer needs. By combining digital platforms with advanced mail automation systems, Quadient not only modernizes processes but also delivers comprehensive support to its clients. The company's unique ability to cross-sell and up-sell multiple applications to new and existing customers, alongside trusted partner solutions, boosts lifetime value and is expected to drive about 70% of its growth by 2030.

