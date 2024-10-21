Allsup Employment Services Expert To Present At NOSSCR Regional Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vice President LeighAnn Jarry to explain the value of Ticket to Work's features and employment opportunities for SSDI and SSI beneficiaries who are interested in working again

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup Employment Services (AES) Vice President LeighAnn Jarry will be presenting as part of the National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives' (NOSSCR) Southeast Regional taking place Oct. 24-25, 2024. AES is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment (EN) and subsidiary of Allsup, the nation's premier disability representation company. As an EN, Allsup Employment Services has helped thousands return to work through Ticket to Work (TTW) Program, a free program available to Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients. SSDI is a federal insurance program through FICA payroll taxes and SSI through general tax revenues.

During this event, Jarry will discuss the Social Security Administration's TTW Program and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, particularly those receiving SSDI. The NOSSCR conference serves as a crucial platform for professionals involved in Social Security disability representation to gain knowledge, share experiences and stay updated on developments in the field. Jarry's presentation will offer practical information on navigating the TTW program and leveraging Employment Networks to support the return-to-work process for individuals with disabilities.

“I am honored to represent Allsup Employment Services at the NOSSCR Southeast Regional Conference,” Jarry said.“This is an excellent opportunity to discuss the benefits of the Ticket to Work Program and the support services available nationwide through Employment Networks. Our goal is to empower SSDI and SSI recipients to explore their employment options without fear of losing their benefits.”

The NOSSCR conference will provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of various aspects of Social Security disability representation, including legislative updates, case law developments and best practices in advocacy. Jarry's session on ENs and TTW will specifically address how these programs can facilitate successful employment outcomes.

Learn more about returning to work with TTW or Allsup Employment Services by calling 866-540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com.

ABOUT NOSSCR

The National Organization of Social Security Claimants' Representatives (NOSSCR) is the largest community of advocates for Social Security claimants in the nation. NOSSCR and its members advocate for improvements in Social Security disability programs and work to ensure fair representation for all claimants. To learn more, visit .

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

Attachment

LeighAnn Jarry, Vice President of Allsup Employment Services

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065 ... Laura C. Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079 ...