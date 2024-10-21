Creative Repute Partners With The ROZ Group To Provide Branding Support For Free Library Of Philadelphia / Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Creative Repute to Provide Branding Services for Free Library of Philadelphia in Partnership with The ROZ Group as Part of a New Strategic Plan Initiative

- Nile Livingston

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute Design Agency is proud to announce its partnership with the Free Library of Philadelphia and the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation , under the strategic leadership of The ROZ Group. This collaboration will drive the Library's future vision through a comprehensive branding and graphic design initiative that aligns with a newly developed strategic plan, crafted to enhance the Library's impact on Philadelphia's diverse communities.

In this two-year initiative, Creative Repute will focus on branding and graphic design efforts that reflect the values and mission of both the Free Library and its Foundation. These visual communications will complement the strategic planning services provided by The ROZ Group, with a core emphasis on creating a more inclusive, dynamic library system that meets the evolving needs of Philadelphians.

"Partnering with The ROZ Group and the Free Library of Philadelphia / Foundation on this transformative project is an exciting opportunity for us," said Nile Livingston, Founder and CEO of Creative Repute. "Our work will focus on ensuring the Library's branding is as innovative and community-driven as its strategic vision, honoring its role as a vital resource while addressing current challenges like underfunding and accessibility disparities."

The strategic planning initiative, led by The ROZ Group's President and Founder Rosalyn McPherson, will include an in-depth analysis of both the Library and the Foundation, community outreach, and the development of a work plan that advances access to knowledge, culture, and inclusivity. Creative Repute will contribute its expertise by crafting visual strategies that embody these goals and amplify the Library's future vision.

"Libraries face complex challenges today, from book bans to funding inequities, but Philadelphia's libraries remain central to the community," added Rosalyn McPherson. "With The ROZ Group leading the strategic planning, we are committed to ensuring that every voice across Philadelphia's neighborhoods is reflected in both the plan and its visual identity."

This partnership underscores the Free Library of Philadelphia's commitment to growth, transformation, and enhanced service delivery across all branches. Through town hall meetings, community engagement, and a deep collaboration among stakeholders, this project will pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for the city's libraries.

About Creative Repute Design Agency

Creative Repute Design Agency is an award-winning branding and graphic design firm based in Philadelphia, known for creating compelling visual identities that resonate with diverse communities. The agency partners with organizations to develop design strategies that elevate their missions and foster inclusivity. For more information, visit .

About The ROZ Group

The ROZ Group, led by Rosalyn McPherson, is a Philadelphia-based strategic planning firm specializing in community engagement and organizational development. With a collaborative team of professionals, The ROZ Group creates forward-thinking strategies that honor the past while positioning organizations for long-term success. For more information, visit .

About the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation

The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation supports the Free Library of Philadelphia by providing resources, funding, and advocacy that enhance the Library's services. The Foundation works to ensure that every Philadelphian has access to lifelong learning, cultural enrichment, and the wide range of services provided by the Library.

For more updates on the project and to follow Creative Repute's journey, connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

Nile Livingston

Creative Repute, Inc.

2156901185

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Free Library of Philadelphia / Foundation Strategic Plan & Rebrand - Design Agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.