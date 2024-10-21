Phonism Experiences Record Growth In The Second Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonism by Inlayer , a leader in automated device management, has achieved exponential growth during the second half of the year, making it a monumental year for the company.

Greg DiFraia, CEO shares his feedback on Phonism's growth.

Cloud adoption is increasing.

This remarkable growth is underscored by Phonism's impressive Year-over-Year (YoY) revenue increase of 313%. With over 3x growth momentum, Phonism is positioned for continued success, driven by its robust product offerings and the growing demand for automated device management solutions. Furthermore, Phonism's Net Revenue Retention (NRR) is at 107%, showcasing impressive customer retention and growth from existing accounts. Since the beginning of the year, Phonism has expanded its device support by over 16%, empowering more businesses to benefit from its platform.



Phonism's partner first strategy is thriving and currently represents 100% of our business revenue. These partnerships are crucial, as they extend Phonism's reach globally and enable seamless reselling and integration into new markets. Notable strategic partners such as CallTower , SOTEL Systems , Cisco , Zoom , Teledynamics , and Alianza have driven this growth, with customers benefiting from integrations that support a variety of devices and enable simplified migrations. These alliances have enabled Phonism to expand its market reach and enhance its service offerings. By working closely with these key partners, Phonism continues to position itself as a leader in automated device management, fostering innovation and delivering a powerful solution that meets the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

Additionally, the launch of Phonism's newly rebranded website , coupled with increased marketing efforts, has contributed to this surge. With the production of new videos , ebooks , and blog posts , Phonism has not only improved its digital presence but also provided valuable resources to current and prospective customers.

"As we continue to evolve and expand our offerings, these milestones underscore the increasing demand for automated device management," said Greg DiFraia , CEO of Phonism. "With hundreds of millions of devices migrating to the cloud, Phonism is essential in facilitating this transformation. Our remarkable 313% year-over-year revenue growth and strong 107% NRR highlight our platform's success in simplifying complexity and enhancing efficiency, positioning us for exponential growth in the future."

The cloud migration trend continues to accelerate, with businesses increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions to improve efficiency and scalability. Experts predict that by 2030, more than 75% of all companies will be using UCaaS platforms for their calling, meeting, and messaging needs. This surge is driven by the need for flexible, scalable infrastructure, and Phonism plays a key role in helping businesses smoothly transition their devices to cloud environments. Moreover, key partnerships with major players like Zoom and Cisco have propelled Phonism's growth. These collaborations allow customers to integrate their existing devices with popular platforms, making cloud migrations easier and more cost-effective.

The recent launch of Phonism's Ring ReadyTM feature is reshaping the deployment process. It ensures devices are delivered pre-configured, reducing setup time and eliminating errors, enabling faster deployments.

"Our focus is on delivering an exceptional customer experience while advancing our platform for efficiency," said Steve Lazaridis , Founder & CTO of Phonism. "The 16% expansion in supported devices reflects our team's commitment to innovation, allowing our platform to scale with the growing demand for device migrations. By enhancing automation and protocols, we empower customers to manage a multitude of devices with confidence, regardless of their infrastructure."

Looking to the future, Phonism plans to build on this momentum by exploring new markets and expanding its service capabilities to include additional device types, increase device compatibility, and continue to deliver unparalleled value to its customers through automation, security, and device management innovations.

