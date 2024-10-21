Scrap Gold Recycling Market Report 2024, With Profiles Of Glencore, Rio Tinto Group, Umicore, Aurubis And Teck Resources

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrap Recycling Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scrap recycling market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $13.5 billion in 2023 to $14.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The increase observed during the historic period can be linked to varying gold prices, stricter environmental regulations, economic downturns that incentivized recycling, a rise in electronic waste, enhanced corporate sustainability efforts, and greater consumer awareness about ethical sourcing practices.

The scrap gold recycling market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Future growth is expected due to shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable products, a stronger regulatory focus on responsible sourcing, rising volumes of electronic waste, increased industrial use of gold, fluctuating gold prices, and growing business awareness of environmental impacts. Key trends during the forecast period include advancements in recycling technology, improvements in mining techniques, a shift towards sustainable practices, progress in electronic waste recycling, and innovations in extraction methods.

The anticipated increase in gold prices is likely to drive the growth of the scrap gold recycling market in the future. This rise in gold prices is driven by factors such as economic instability, concerns about inflation, currency value fluctuations, and a heightened demand for safe-haven assets among investors. Higher gold prices make scrap gold recycling more lucrative for both individuals and businesses, thereby boosting the supply of recycled gold. For example, the World Gold Council reported that the global gold price rose from $58.72 per gram in January 2022 to $65.47 in January 2024. Consequently, this price increase is fueling the expansion of the scrap gold recycling market.

Key players in the scrap gold recycling market are embracing innovative methods such as the mass balance approach to authenticate claims of recycled content. The mass balance approach involves tracking and certifying the proportion of recycled or sustainably sourced materials within a product or process. It ensures that the amount of recycled content used aligns with the amount of recycled material introduced into the system, offering transparency and accountability for sustainability claims. For instance, in April 2024, Heraeus Precious Metals, a precious metals industry leader based in Germany, introduced Circlear to address the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the precious metals sector. Circlear features precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum with 100% recycled content, fostering a circular economy by reducing dependence on primary extraction. Certified by TUV Sud, Circlear upholds high-quality standards and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional production methods.

In February 2024, Hensel Recycling, a precious metals recycling firm based in the US, acquired Red Fox Resources for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enables Hensel to enhance its presence and expand its customer base in the US and North American markets, especially on the West Coast. Red Fox Resources is a US-based company specializing in recycling precious metals such as gold, copper, and zinc.

Major companies operating in the scrap gold recycling market are Glencore, Rio Tinto, Umicore, Aurubis, Teck Resources, Barrick Gold, Boliden, Dillon Gage, Elemetal, Sipi Metals Corporation, Metallix Refining, Gannon & Scott, United Precious Metal Refining, David H. Fell & Company, RPM Industries, Garfield Refining, Gold Refiners, Mid-States Recycling & Refining, Arch Enterprises, Manhattan Gold & Silver, Northern Refineries, Geib Refining Corporation, Republic Metals, Aurum Metals and Doral Refining.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Markets Covered:

By Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical; Hydrometallurgical; Other Processing Techniques

By Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling; Old Scrap Metal Recycling By Application: Jewelry; Catalysts; Electronics; Batteries; Other Applications Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $21.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Characteristics

3. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Trends and Strategies

4. Scrap Gold Recycling Market - Macro Economic Scenario

5. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)

6. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market, Segmentation by Processing Technique, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Pyrometallurgical

Hydrometallurgical Other Processing Techniques

6.2. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market, Segmentation by Scrap, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



New Scrap Metal Recycling Old Scrap Metal Recycling

6.3. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



Jewelry

Catalysts

Electronics

Batteries Other Applications

7. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Scrap Gold Recycling Market

9. China Scrap Gold Recycling Market

10. India Scrap Gold Recycling Market

11. Japan Scrap Gold Recycling Market

12. Australia Scrap Gold Recycling Market

13. Indonesia Scrap Gold Recycling Market

14. South Korea Scrap Gold Recycling Market

15. Western Europe Scrap Gold Recycling Market

16. UK Scrap Gold Recycling Market

17. Germany Scrap Gold Recycling Market

18. France Scrap Gold Recycling Market

19. Italy Scrap Gold Recycling Market

20. Spain Scrap Gold Recycling Market

21. Eastern Europe Scrap Gold Recycling Market

22. Russia Scrap Gold Recycling Market

23. North America Scrap Gold Recycling Market

24. USA Scrap Gold Recycling Market

25. Canada Scrap Gold Recycling Market

26. South America Scrap Gold Recycling Market

27. Brazil Scrap Gold Recycling Market

28. Middle East Scrap Gold Recycling Market

29. Africa Scrap Gold Recycling Market

30. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Company Profiles



Glencore

Rio Tinto Group

Umicore

Aurubis Teck Resources

31. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Other Major and Innovative Companies



Barrick Gold Corporation

Boliden

Dillon Gage Inc.

Elemetal

Sipi Metals Corporation

Metallix Refining Inc.

Gannon & Scott

United Precious Metal Refining Inc.

David H. Fell & Company Inc.

RPM Industries LLC

Garfield Refining

Gold Refiners LLC

Mid-States Recycling & Refining Inc.

Arch Enterprises Inc. Manhattan Gold & Silver

32. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market Competitive Benchmarking

33. Global Scrap Gold Recycling Market Competitive Dashboard

34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Scrap Gold Recycling Market

35. Scrap Gold Recycling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Scrap Gold Recycling Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Scrap Gold Recycling Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Scrap Gold Recycling Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Scrap Gold Recycling Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900