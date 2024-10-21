Scrap Gold Recycling Market Report 2024, With Profiles Of Glencore, Rio Tinto Group, Umicore, Aurubis And Teck Resources

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrap Gold Recycling market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scrap gold recycling market size has grown strongly in recent years, from $13.5 billion in 2023 to $14.73 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The increase observed during the historic period can be linked to varying gold prices, stricter environmental regulations, economic downturns that incentivized recycling, a rise in electronic waste, enhanced corporate sustainability efforts, and greater consumer awareness about ethical sourcing practices.
The scrap gold recycling market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Future growth is expected due to shifting consumer preferences towards sustainable products, a stronger regulatory focus on responsible sourcing, rising volumes of electronic waste, increased industrial use of gold, fluctuating gold prices, and growing business awareness of environmental impacts. Key trends during the forecast period include advancements in recycling technology, improvements in mining techniques, a shift towards sustainable practices, progress in electronic waste recycling, and innovations in extraction methods.
The anticipated increase in gold prices is likely to drive the growth of the scrap gold recycling market in the future. This rise in gold prices is driven by factors such as economic instability, concerns about inflation, currency value fluctuations, and a heightened demand for safe-haven assets among investors. Higher gold prices make scrap gold recycling more lucrative for both individuals and businesses, thereby boosting the supply of recycled gold. For example, the World Gold Council reported that the global gold price rose from $58.72 per gram in January 2022 to $65.47 in January 2024. Consequently, this price increase is fueling the expansion of the scrap gold recycling market.
Key players in the scrap gold recycling market are embracing innovative methods such as the mass balance approach to authenticate claims of recycled content. The mass balance approach involves tracking and certifying the proportion of recycled or sustainably sourced materials within a product or process. It ensures that the amount of recycled content used aligns with the amount of recycled material introduced into the system, offering transparency and accountability for sustainability claims. For instance, in April 2024, Heraeus Precious Metals, a precious metals industry leader based in Germany, introduced Circlear to address the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the precious metals sector. Circlear features precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum with 100% recycled content, fostering a circular economy by reducing dependence on primary extraction. Certified by TUV Sud, Circlear upholds high-quality standards and significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to traditional production methods.
In February 2024, Hensel Recycling, a precious metals recycling firm based in the US, acquired Red Fox Resources for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition enables Hensel to enhance its presence and expand its customer base in the US and North American markets, especially on the West Coast. Red Fox Resources is a US-based company specializing in recycling precious metals such as gold, copper, and zinc.
Major companies operating in the scrap gold recycling market are Glencore, Rio Tinto, Umicore, Aurubis, Teck Resources, Barrick Gold, Boliden, Dillon Gage, Elemetal, Sipi Metals Corporation, Metallix Refining, Gannon & Scott, United Precious Metal Refining, David H. Fell & Company, RPM Industries, Garfield Refining, Gold Refiners, Mid-States Recycling & Refining, Arch Enterprises, Manhattan Gold & Silver, Northern Refineries, Geib Refining Corporation, Republic Metals, Aurum Metals and Doral Refining.
Markets Covered:
By Processing Technique: Pyrometallurgical; Hydrometallurgical; Other Processing Techniques By Scrap: New Scrap Metal Recycling; Old Scrap Metal Recycling By Application: Jewelry; Catalysts; Electronics; Batteries; Other Applications
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 175
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $14.73 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $21.1 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
