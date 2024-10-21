Delhi-NCR Pollution: CMAQ Invokes GRAP Stage 2 - Do's, Don'ts And Other Rules Explained

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR on Monday. The GRAP stage 2 will come into effect on Tuesday, October 22, as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated this week.

The CAQM's order read,“In an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the Sub-Committee decided that all actions as envisaged under Stage II of the GRAP – 'Very Poor' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 3O1-4OO – be implemented by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, in addition to the Stage-I actions already in force, from 8:00 A.M. of 22.10.2024 in the National Capital Region (NCR).”



GRAP Stage-1 was implemented across DElhi-NCR on October 14, 2024.

What are GRAP and CAQM?

The GRAP is an emergency response plan activated during periods of particularly poor air quality .

The CAQM is a statutory body of the Indian government which was set up in 2021 for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas "for better co-ordination, research, identification and resolution of problems surrounding the air quality index and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."

Adjoining areas include states of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Utta Pradesh – adjoining the NCR, where any source of pollution may cause adverse impact on air quality in the NCR.

Delhi pollution: AAP govt launches 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign GRAP Stage 2: Do's and Don'ts

GRAP Stage 2 further tightens rules that would eventually help in curbing air pollution in Delhi NCR. These include:

1. Carry out mechanical/ vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis.

2. Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least very alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites or landfills.

3. Intensify inspections for strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction and Demolition (C&D) sites.

4. Ensure focused and targeted action for abatement of air pollution in all identified hotspots in NCR. Intensify remedial measures for the predominant sector(s) contributing to adverse air quality in each of such hotspots.

5. Ensure uninterrupted power supply to discourage use of alternate power-generating sets/ equipment.

6. Strictly implement the Schedule for regulated operations of DG sets across ai1 sectors in the NCR including Industrial, Commercial, Residential etc. in accordance with Direction No. 76 dated 29.O9.2023.

7. Synchronize traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections/traffic congestion points for a smooth flow of traffic.

8. Alert in newspapers/TV/radio to advise people about air pollution levels and Do's and Don'ts for minimizing polluting activities.

9. Enhance vehicle parking fee to discourage private transport.

10. Augment CNG/ electric bus and metro services by inducting additional fleet and increasing the frequency of service.

11. Resident Welfare Associations to necessarily provide electric heaters to security staff to avoid open Bio-Mass/MSW burning during winters.

Delhi AQI soars to 344 , hits 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali

Under GRAP Stage 2, citizens may also be urged to adhere to the citizen charter and assist in effective implementation of the GRAP measures. These include:

People to use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles.Use technology, take less congested route even if slightly longer.Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in your automobiles.Avoid dust-generating construction activities during months of October to January.Avoid open burning of solid waste and biomass