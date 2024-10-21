The Hospitality Show Announces Highlights And Key Sponsorships For 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The award-winning show will feature immersive activations designed for maximizing property potential Register for The Show NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show , the industry's leading and operations event produced by Questex and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), announced an extensive list of program highlights and sponsorships today. This year's event will take place at the Henry B. González Center in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 28-30, bringing together thousands of owners, operators, and leading hospitality professionals for three days of networking, education, and tangible tools to operate more efficiently. Recently awarded the prestigious Trade Show Executive Gold 100 Grand Award for“Best New Event Launch 2023,” The Hospitality Show will capitalize on key activations and networking components that were popular at the inaugural event, plus introduce new additions to elevate the experience. Attendees can expect to leave with tangible takeaways from 100+ industry experts across four distinct stages and valuable new relationships with innovative service providers. The event will feature:

An Outdoor Hospitality Activation highlighting how technology and design can increase revenue in outdoor spaces.

An ESG Pavilion , which curates vendors focused on helping hoteliers optimize sustainability initiatives for long-term growth, attract eco-conscious travelers, and boost their bottom lines.

An In-Room Entertainment Zone , sponsored by DIRECTV® HOSPITALITY , showcasing the latest in guest entertainment technology to keep guests connected and entertained.

'Meet Me in the Lobby' - a centralized meeting space for attendees that serves as a living case study on how hotel owners and operators can turn underutilized lobby spaces into profit centers.

Three dedicated stages featuring two days of content focused on driving profitability :



The Spotlight Stage will feature 20-minute product showcases from a selection of vendors, highlighting innovative solutions that drive profitability.



The Solutions Stage will offer deep dives into pressing issues in a smaller, more intimate setting, optimal for Q&A.

The F&B Theater will explore ways to drive ancillary revenue through creative food and beverage offerings. The Show's dynamic Expo floor will be filled with over 400 leading technology and operations vendors .

The Show will also be the site of two esteemed award ceremonies celebrating top-performing leaders in the industry:

AHLA's GM Awards , presented by Liam Brown, Group President, US & Canada, Marriott, on the Main Stage Monday, Oct. 28, at 3:15 p.m. CDT, will celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the nation's top general managers, whose contributions go above and beyond just making guests smile. HTNG's TechOvation Awards , presented by John Burns, President of Hospitality Technology Consulting, will recognize the latest technology innovations across all sectors of the hospitality industry. Ten semifinalists will present their products live Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11:30 a.m. CDT, a panel of expert judges will select three finalists, and the audience will pick the 2024 winner. AHLA and Questex are proud to partner with The Show's sponsors and are grateful for their support. Key sponsors of The Hospitality Show 2024 include:



The Show will be held in San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 28-30, 2024, at the Henry B. González Convention Center. For more information and to register, visit . For program updates, sign up to receive The Hospitality Show newsletter and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists, and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 takes place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at .

