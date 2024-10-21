Thinkfree Launches Refinder AI: Global Enterprise AI Search & Assistant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thinkfree , a global office software company has officially launched Refinder AI.Refinder AI is an Enterprise AI search & assistant that enables companies to perform integrated searches across various business platforms, consolidating scattered data in one place. It connects over 30 productivity and collaborative platforms such as Gmail, Google Workspace, Slack, Notion and Jira, allowing users to search contents, documents, PDFs, emails, and messages all at once. It provides fast and accurate answers based on verified data within the organization.Refinder AI not only locates and organizes data but also prioritizes it based on relevance and importance. This enables businesses to quickly comprehend essential information and accelerate decision-making processes. By leveraging Refinder AI effectively, companies can experience enhanced productivity, akin to the boost provided by a dedicated assistant, streamlining operations and improving overall efficiency.Refinder AI seamlessly integrates with existing company tools, applications, and infrastructure through its data connector feature. This eliminates the need for additional development work, saving businesses both time and implementation costs. It supports various deployment options, including SaaS, on-premise, and BYOC, enabling even small teams or organizations to adopt the solution without technical or financial hurdles.This AI search & assistant also makes no compromises on security. Granular access controls ensure that unauthorized users cannot view sensitive data, and the system delivers responses based only on the data accessible to each user.Since launching its beta version, Thinkfree has attracted positive feedback from the market. In response, the company secured an investment of approximately USD 1.7 million from Accord Ventures Inc., a Japanese venture capital firm, and ATU Partners, a South Korean private equity firm. This investment marks a significant milestone in the company's continued growth.Refinder AI is offering a one-month free trial, allowing businesses to explore its features risk-free. For further details, visitAbout ThinkfreeThinkfree is a global software development company and the pioneer of the world's first online office solution. Now a subsidiary of Hancom, which has over 30 years of experience in office software, Thinkfree's flagship product, Thinkfree Office, is fully compatible with Microsoft Office and supports seamless collaboration. Today, Thinkfree focuses on using AI to boost workplace productivity while expanding its software offerings and increasing its global reach.

