Zelensky Heard Syrskyi's Report On Situation Along Frontlines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Defense Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhylevych and heard a report on the situation in all sectors of combat operations.

“Our primary focus was the frontline-military objectives and steps for the near future, including everything necessary for our warriors' effective actions at the frontlines: weapons, military equipment, supplies, and brigade manning,” Zelensky noted.

Zelensky said that Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi had provided a detailed report on the situation across all battlefronts and efforts to repel enemy attacks. The Kursk operation was discussed separately. According to Zelensky, the AFU are holding their positions and preventing the enemy from expanding the war onto the Ukrainian land.

“Instead of the buffer zone on Ukrainian territory planned by the Russians, we have created a buffer zone on Russian territory near our border. I am grateful to all our warriors for their bravery. Special emphasis is placed on replenishing the 'exchange fund' for Ukraine to free our people from Russian captivity. Thanks to the Kursk operation, a significant number of our people have already been released,” Zelensky stressed.



Following today's meeting, the tasks have been updated for negotiations with the partners regarding defense support for Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office