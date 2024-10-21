MIT Technology Review Presents Emtech AI, The Longest Running AI Business Conference, Set For May 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIT Review's signature for AI leadership

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Review's longest-running AI business conference, EmTech AI (formerly known as EmTech Digital), returns to the MIT campus next year from May 5-7, 2025. As generative AI continues to become a way of life for business and humanity, the 2025 event brings the thought leaders into the same room with MIT Technology Review's expertise and journalists to examine what's on the horizon and what's not yet on our radars.

For more than ten years, researchers, policymakers, and business and technology leaders have gathered at this event to understand the implications of AI breakthroughs from top experts in business, government, and academia. EmTech AI in May 2025 builds on this decade-long legacy and continues to chart for the future.

EmTech Digital was launched in 2013, addressing the use and innovations in the space of AI through the lens of digital transformation in business. Over time, generative AI has superseded the public consciousness and professional and mainstream conversations, making the switch in title from "EmTech Digital" to "EmTech AI" a natural shift for attendees.

Past EmTech Digital

speakers include:



Yoshua Bengio, Professor, Université de Montréal

Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, Meta

Geoffrey Hinton, Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto; Former Engineering Fellow, Google

Zoubin Ghahramani , Chief Scientist, Uber; VP Research, Google DeepMind

Will Grannis , CTO, Google Cloud

Fei-Fei Li, AI Researcher & Professor, Stanford University

Mira Murati , Outgoing CTO, OpenAI

Andrew Ng , Chief Scientist, Baidu; Founder, Google Brain

Joelle Pineau , VP, AI Research, Meta Fiona Tan , Head of Technology, Walmart; CTO, Wayfair

Registration is open . To secure your spot and join us on the MIT campus visit: EmTech-AI for more information. Agenda and speakers to be announced.

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech AI will feature exclusive experiences, thought-provoking interviews and keynotes, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side-by-side with leaders across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities, all in an intimate setting at the MIT Media Lab on the MIT campus.

The virtual experience will include an interactive event hub featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on-demand, and additional networking opportunities.

Members of the media may obtain additional information by emailing: [email protected] .

