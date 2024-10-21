Lexitas Announces Appointment Of Robert Hopen As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax,

is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Hopen as Chief Revenue Officer.

"Bob is a proven senior executive who has driven significant growth in global business information and technology-enabled services companies. He has extensive experience helping businesses accelerate growth through process improvement, focus on increasing client value, and building outstanding sales teams" said Nishat Mehta, COO & President of Lexitas. "Throughout his career, Bob has been a pivotal leader who has driven growth through a focus on innovation and digital transformation. Bob also brings key experience operating in a private equity portfolio company model and has integrated acquisitions to generate both revenue growth and operational synergies. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Lexitas team."

Prior to joining Lexitas, Bob spent 10 years at Epiq, a global provider of technology-enabled services to the legal industry and corporations. Bob held a number of leadership roles with increasing responsibility, including managing the global sales team, moving to London to assume P&L oversight of the EU and APAC business for the eDiscovery unit, and then returning to the US to lead the Class Action, Mass Tort, Corporate Remediation and Restructuring teams. While running the global sales team, he identified an opportunity to bundle technology offerings and review services which led to $100M of growth over his three-year tenure.

Prior to Epiq, Bob held various sales and customer experience leadership positions at Bloomberg, Intelligize, and Wolters Kluwer. During his tenure at Bloomberg, the platform subscriber count tripled after introducing a firm-wide agreement offering to top law firms. Bob's early career was in software and business information at LexisNexis and CCH Incorporated. At LexisNexis, he led the sales transformation at the Martindale Hubbell division where the company pivoted to become the largest provider of website, SEO and paid placement services to the legal community.

Bob has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. from The Pennsylvania State University.

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of tech-enabled legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit .

