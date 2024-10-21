(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunications Network Operators: 2Q24 market Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews the growth and development of the telecommunications network operator (TNO, or telco) market. The report tracks a wide range of financial stats for 140 telcos across the globe, from 1Q11 through 2Q24.
For the annualized 2Q24 period, telcos represented $1.77 trillion (T) in revenues (0.1% growth YoY), $262.9 billion (B) in labor costs (2.1% YoY), and $300.7B in capex (-6.9% YoY). They employed approximately 4.48 million people as of June 2024, down 1.2% from the prior year.
Below are the key highlights of the report:
Revenues: Telco topline declined by 1.4% year-over-year (YoY) to reach $437.8 billion (B) in the latest single quarter ending 2Q24. Revenues for the annualized 2Q24 period were up 0.1% YoY over the same period in the previous year. At the operator level, five of the top 20 best performing telcos by topline growth in 2Q24 on an annualized basis include America Movil (8.0%), STC (Saudi Telecom) (5.8%), BT (4.7%), Telefonica (3.6%), and Orange (2.9%). By the same criteria, the worst telco growth came from NTT (-5.7%), KDDI (-5.4%), SoftBank (-4.7%), Vodafone (-1.7%), and China Unicom (-1.6%) during the same period.
Capex: Capex spending plunged by 8.0% on a YoY basis to post $69.4B in the latest single quarter ending June 2024. Capex for the annualized 2Q24 period was down 6.9% YoY over the same period in the previous year. At the operator level, five of the top 20 best performing telcos by capex growth in 2Q24 on an annualized basis include BSNL (128.2%), KDDI (23.6%), Telecom Italia (9.1%), Charter Communications (7.9%), and America Movil (7.6%). By the same criteria, the worst capex growth came from Verizon (-26.0%), Reliance Jio (-22.6%), Deutsche Telekom (-20.6%), Vodafone (-14.6%), and AT&T (-13.1%) during the same period.
OPEX and labor costs: Total opex for the telecom industry in the annualized 2Q24 period stood at a slight increase of 0.4% over the same period previous year. Excluding depreciation and amortization (D&A) costs, total opex increased by 1.2% on YoY basis to record $1,172.2B in the annualized 2Q24 period. One significant element of telco opex is labor costs, which include salaries, wages, bonuses, benefits, and retirement/severance costs. Labor costs grew by 2.1% YoY in the annualized 2Q24 period, pushing labor costs as a percentage of opex (excluding D&A) slightly up from 22.2% in 2Q23 to 22.4% in 2Q24 on an annualized basis. This growth occurred despite an ongoing reduction in industry headcount; the telco workforce ended 2Q24 at 4.48 million, down 1.2% YoY.
Profitability margins: Both EBITDA and EBIT margins experienced a slight uptick in 2Q24 on an annualized basis compared to the previous quarter. Results were mixed when compared to the same period last year. Annualized EBIT margin dipped from 15.3% in 2Q23 to 15.0% in 2Q24, while the EBITDA margin for the annualized 2Q24 period stood at 34.4%, up from 33.7% in annualized 2Q23.
Regional trends: The Americas region outpaced Asia to reclaim its position as the largest region by revenue, holding a 37.3% share in 2Q24. On a capex basis though, the Asia region outspent the Americas, capturing a 36.5% share in the latest quarter. Europe retained the highest annualized capital intensity, reaching 18.4% in 2Q24, followed by MEA at 17.4%.
Key Topics Covered:
Report Highlights Summary Market snapshot Analysis Key stats through 2Q24 Labor stats Operator rankings Company drilldown Company benchmarking Country breakouts Country breakouts by company Regional breakouts Raw Data Subs & traffic Exchange rates
