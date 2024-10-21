(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecommunications Operators: 2Q24 Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reviews the growth and development of the telecommunications network operator (TNO, or telco) market. The report tracks a wide range of stats for 140 telcos across the globe, from 1Q11 through 2Q24.

For the annualized 2Q24 period, telcos represented $1.77 trillion (T) in revenues (0.1% growth YoY), $262.9 billion (B) in costs (2.1% YoY), and $300.7B in capex (-6.9% YoY). They employed approximately 4.48 million people as of June 2024, down 1.2% from the prior year.

Below are the key highlights of the report:

Revenues: Telco topline declined by 1.4% year-over-year (YoY) to reach $437.8 billion (B) in the latest single quarter ending 2Q24. Revenues for the annualized 2Q24 period were up 0.1% YoY over the same period in the previous year. At the operator level, five of the top 20 best performing telcos by topline growth in 2Q24 on an annualized basis include America Movil (8.0%), STC (Saudi Telecom) (5.8%), BT (4.7%), Telefonica (3.6%), and Orange (2.9%). By the same criteria, the worst telco growth came from NTT (-5.7%), KDDI (-5.4%), SoftBank (-4.7%), Vodafone (-1.7%), and China Unicom (-1.6%) during the same period.

Capex: Capex spending plunged by 8.0% on a YoY basis to post $69.4B in the latest single quarter ending June 2024. Capex for the annualized 2Q24 period was down 6.9% YoY over the same period in the previous year. At the operator level, five of the top 20 best performing telcos by capex growth in 2Q24 on an annualized basis include BSNL (128.2%), KDDI (23.6%), Telecom Italia (9.1%), Charter Communications (7.9%), and America Movil (7.6%). By the same criteria, the worst capex growth came from Verizon (-26.0%), Reliance Jio (-22.6%), Deutsche Telekom (-20.6%), Vodafone (-14.6%), and AT&T (-13.1%) during the same period.

OPEX and labor costs: Total opex for the telecom industry in the annualized 2Q24 period stood at a slight increase of 0.4% over the same period previous year. Excluding depreciation and amortization (D&A) costs, total opex increased by 1.2% on YoY basis to record $1,172.2B in the annualized 2Q24 period. One significant element of telco opex is labor costs, which include salaries, wages, bonuses, benefits, and retirement/severance costs. Labor costs grew by 2.1% YoY in the annualized 2Q24 period, pushing labor costs as a percentage of opex (excluding D&A) slightly up from 22.2% in 2Q23 to 22.4% in 2Q24 on an annualized basis. This growth occurred despite an ongoing reduction in industry headcount; the telco workforce ended 2Q24 at 4.48 million, down 1.2% YoY.

Profitability margins: Both EBITDA and EBIT margins experienced a slight uptick in 2Q24 on an annualized basis compared to the previous quarter. Results were mixed when compared to the same period last year. Annualized EBIT margin dipped from 15.3% in 2Q23 to 15.0% in 2Q24, while the EBITDA margin for the annualized 2Q24 period stood at 34.4%, up from 33.7% in annualized 2Q23.

Regional trends: The Americas region outpaced Asia to reclaim its position as the largest region by revenue, holding a 37.3% share in 2Q24. On a capex basis though, the Asia region outspent the Americas, capturing a 36.5% share in the latest quarter. Europe retained the highest annualized capital intensity, reaching 18.4% in 2Q24, followed by MEA at 17.4%.

Key Topics Covered:



Report Highlights

Summary

Market snapshot

Analysis

Key stats through 2Q24

Labor stats

Operator rankings

Company drilldown

Company benchmarking

Country breakouts

Country breakouts by company

Regional breakouts

Raw Data

Subs & traffic Exchange rates

Companies Featured



A1 Telekom Austria

Advanced Info Service (AIS)

Airtel

Altice Europe

Altice USA

America Movil

AT&T

Axiata

Axtel

Batelco

BCE

Bezeq Israel

Bouygues Telecom

BSNL

BT

Cable ONE, Inc.

Cablevision

Cell C

Cellcom Israel

CenturyLink

Cequel Communications

Charter Communications

China Broadcasting Network

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chunghwa Telecom

Cincinatti Bell

CK Hutchison

Clearwire

Cogeco

Com Hem Holding AB

Comcast

Consolidated Communications

Cyfrowy Polsat

DEN Networks Limited

Deutsche Telekom

Digi Communications

DirecTV

Dish Network

Dish TV India Limited

DNA Ltd.

Du

EE

Elisa

Entel

Etisalat

Fairpoint Communications

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

Frontier Communications

Globe Telecom

Grupo Clarin

Grupo Televisa

Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

Idea Cellular Limited

Iliad SA

KDDI

KPN

KT

Leap Wireless

LG Uplus

Liberty Global

M1

Manitoba Telecom Services

Maroc Telecom

Maxis Berhad

Megafon

MetroPCS Communications

Millicom

Mobile Telesystems

MTN Group

MTNL

NTT

Oi

Omantel

Ono

Ooredoo

Orange

PCCW

PLDT

Proximus

Quebecor Telecommunications

Rakuten

Reliance Communications Limited

Reliance Jio

Rogers

Rostelecom

Safaricom Limited

Sasktel

Shaw

Singtel

SITI Networks Limited

SK Telecom

Sky plc

SmarTone

SoftBank

Spark New Zealand Limited

Sprint

StarHub

STC (Saudi Telecom)

SureWest Communications

Swisscom

Taiwan Mobile

Tata Communications

Tata Teleservices

TDC

TDS

Tele2 AB

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia

Telefonica

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

Telenor

Telia

Telkom Indonesia

Telkom SA

Telstra

Telus

Thaicom

Time Warner

Time Warner Cable

TPG Telecom Limited

True Corp

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Veon

Verizon

Virgin Media

Vivendi

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea Limited

VodafoneZiggo

Wind Tre

Windstream

Zain

Zain KSA Ziggo

