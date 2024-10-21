Scientific Games Continues Primary Scratch Card Partnership With La Franҫaise Des Jeux

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company Shares FDJ's Commitment to Environment and Responsible Gaming

Scientific Games won a new, three-year scratch game contract extension from La Franҫaise des Jeux, a leading betting and gaming player worldwide. The contract award extends a highly successful relationship that began in 1989. Most recently, FDJ and Scientific Games collaborated to develop and market the unique iDecide product, connecting the retail and digital lottery experience to increase player engagement.

Patrick Buffard, Chief French Lottery and Retail Sportsbetting Business Unit Officer ,

said, "We are delighted to renew our long-standing partnership spanning four decades. Our scratch game products represent the largest segment in the FDJ portfolio, with more than 27 million players. Operating in a sustainable and responsible manner is a purpose that guides everything we do, and we are confident that Scientific Games will continue to help us achieve our goals and stay true to the historic values of FDJ."

Scientific Games was selected by FDJ based on the company's commitment to protecting the environment, alignment with FDJ's goals to reduce the lottery industry's carbon footprint with ecologically friendly products and production methods, and global leadership in delivering sustainable growth for lotteries in a responsible manner.

Kevin Anderson, VP, Global Strategic Accounts EMEA for Scientific Games , said, "Scientific Games is honored to continue our partnership with FDJ and reaffirm our commitment to deliver high quality, environmentally friendly products in a proven, efficient manner to lottery operations in Europe."

One of the first companies to be certified by the World Lottery Association as a Responsible Gaming Supplier, Scientific Games continues to research and advocate for the healthy enjoyment of lottery games through the company's award-winning Healthy Play toolkit.



With products that generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider, and the primary provider to nine of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world.

iDecideTM

and Healthy PlayTM are trademarks of Scientific Games. © 2024 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC

