WFP Awarded US $110 Million From The United States Department Of Agriculture For School Meals In Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Laos, And Rwanda

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes four awards totaling US $110 million from the U.S. Department of (USDA) to support critical school meals programmes across Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Laos, and Rwanda.

The funding will benefit nearly half a million children and their communities in more than 1,600 pre-primary and primary across the four countries.

WFP has received the awards through a competitive process operated by USDA's McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program (McGovern-Dole), which has a long history of supporting WFP's efforts to promote food security and improve education.

In each of the four countries, the award will fund a five-year initiative aimed at improving education, nutrition, and health for children – particularly girls – through collaboration with national and local governments and community partners. In addition to a donation of U.S.-grown food, the awards include nearly US $11 million allocated to procure local and regional produce for school meals. As part of its long-term strategy, WFP works with governments to improve the scale and quality of school meals programmes and has supported 50 countries to transition to nationally run initiatives.

"These generous awards from the USDA McGovern-Dole Program are game changers for children in Ethiopia, Laos, Rwanda, and Bangladesh and underscores the U.S. commitment to combating global hunger and promoting education," said Matthew Nims, the Director of WFP's office in Washington, D.C. "School meals not only encourage children to come to and stay in school where they can learn, but they also improve nutrition, promote gender equality, and benefit the wider community by supporting local agriculture and markets."

Through its McGovern-Dole Program, named after former U.S. Senators George McGovern and Robert Dole, the United States is the largest donor to WFP's school meals programmes globally.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability, and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters, and the impact of climate change.

The UN WFP also hosts the Secretariat of the School Meals Coalition, a more than 100 government-led and multi-sectoral partner (+130) supported initiative that aims to ensure that every child has the opportunity to receive a healthy, nutritious daily meal by 2030.

For more information about WFP's school meals programmes and their impact, please visit School Meals Coalition | A healthy meal every day for every child .



The USDA McGovern-Dole International Food for Education and Child Nutrition Program (McGovern-Dole) funds school meals and education and nutrition programs for women, infants, and children in countries with high food insecurity. By providing school meals, teacher training, and related education and nutrition support, McGovern-Dole projects help boost school enrollment, increase attendance, and improve reading outcomes and literacy results. The program provides for the donation of U.S. agricultural commodities, local and regional procurement of agricultural commodities, and financial and technical assistance to support school feeding and maternal and child nutrition projects. For more information, visit: .

Follow us on X, formerly Twitter, via @wfp_media.

SOURCE United Nations World Food Programme

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED