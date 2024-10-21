Beautinow Expands Into Skincare To Become A One-Stop Beauty Destination

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beautinow, a leading retailer known for its curated collection of luxury niche fragrances, expands into the cosmetics and skincare market.

ROTTERDAM, SOUTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beautinow, a leading online retailer known for its curated collection of luxury niche fragrances, announces its expansion into the cosmetics and skincare market, including face creams and face cleansers . This strategic move aligns with Beautinow's vision to become a comprehensive beauty platform, catering to the diverse needs of online beauty shoppers.

With the global skincare market projected to generate a revenue of $188.60 billion in 2024, according to Statista, Beautinow aims to leverage the growing demand for luxury skincare products. The luxury segment of the skincare market has expanded from 23% in 2018 to 28% by 2023, reflecting an increasing consumer preference for high-end skincare solutions.

The Netherlands based company states: "We aim to become a one-stop shop for anything beauty. Beautinow has become successful in curating luxury niche fragrances and offering them at the lowest prices. We aim to replicate this success in the luxury skincare and cosmetics category."

In addition to expanding its product offerings, Beautinow plans to enhance its collection of K-beauty and J-Beauty products, recognizing Japan's and South Korea's leading role in innovative and effective beauty solutions. This expansion positions Beautinow for significant growth in Europe, where J-Beauty and especially K-Beauty still has low penetration compared to other regions like South-East Asia, China, and the United States. Beautinow currently already stocks well known brands such as Laneige and Shiseido, complemented by popular western brands such as Biotherm, and Estée Lauder.

Beautinow's new skincare and cosmetics range will include a diverse selection of high-end products, accompanied by detailed descriptions and expert recommendations. Customers can expect the same level of quality and affordability that Beautinow is renowned for, as well as exclusive deals available only to newsletter subscribers and its WhatsApp community members.

