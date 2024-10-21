Shopping Downtown Birmingham AL Now More Fun! Ballard Designs Opens Store In Largest City In The State

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting Monday, October 21, shopping in downtown Birmingham, AL is going to be a lot more fun, and colorful. That's the day leading furniture design retailer, Ballard Designs, opens its first Alabama location in Birmingham's historic Hardwick Building.

For Ballard Designs' president, Karen Mooney, opening day can't come soon enough.

Ballard Designs opens new furniture and decor store in renovated landmark building in downtown Birmingham.

Ballard Designs new store event collaboration with Birmingham based Flower Magazine.

" Our beautiful new store will be a playground for home decorators ," Mooney promises. "Very soon, Birmingham will have an exciting, go-to source for home decor as vibrant and colorful as the murals that help make downtown a magnet for art and design lovers."

Situated along the popular Rotary Trail, Ballard's newest location will occupy the renovated Hardwick Building's street level

with restaurants and other businesses filling the remaining floors and spaces. As a bonus, Ballard will also design and furnish the building's shared entryway to serve as a waiting area for restaurant goers. The store location district has many antique and local furniture stores, along with architect and design firms which complement the brand's offerings. Ballard has plans for cross branded events with several of Birmingham's design-minded businesses, including a décor How-To collaboration with Flower Magazine

on November 21st.

"With so many great places to walk, eat and shop nearby, we hope our newest store and the Hardwick Building become a community hub where locals and visitors to Birmingham come to shop, dream a little, and just have fun ," Karen Mooney adds.

Inside the new Ballard Designs space, guests will browse beautifully decorated room vignettes filled with the brand's exclusive living room and dining room furniture, lighting, rugs, bedding and home décor. The assortment and color palette will be carefully curated to appeal to first-time homeowners, downsizers, and professionals working and living in the downtown area.

Decorating enthusiasts will also find a fully staffed design center where they can sample hundreds of fabrics in the latest on-trend hues and schedule a complimentary appointment for design services with one of Ballard's expert Design Consultants.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982,

Ballard Designs ®

has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted, proprietary products. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM

which includes QVC®, HSN®, Frontgate®,

Garnet Hill®

and Grandin Road®.

Media Contact:

Ann Bailey, [email protected] , 404-603-7239

SOURCE Ballard Designs

