Nazi's Daughter Finds Healing, Offers Timely Message In 'The Pressing Stones'

The Pressing Stones: The Healing Journey of a Nazi's Daughter (Untimely Books, 2024)

In The Pressing Stones: The Healing Journey of a Nazi's Daughter, debut author, 82, confronts her father's past with a timely message for America and the world.

- Andrea van de Loo

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Untimely is proud to announce the publication of The Pressing Stones: The Healing Journey of a Nazi's Daughter by Andrea van de Loo. This deeply personal memoir offers a powerful exploration of trauma, healing, and transformation.

Born in the Netherlands during World War II, Andrea van de Loo's childhood was marked by the devastating shadow of her father's involvement with the Nazi SS. Despite the challenges she faced, Andrea embarked on a remarkable journey of self-discovery and awakening. Her memoir chronicles her experiences growing up in a war-torn nation, her travels to India and her time in Auroville, and her lifelong quest to understand and overcome the traumas of her past.

The Pressing Stones offers a poignant and inspiring narrative that delves into themes of family, relationships, sexuality, spirituality, motherhood, psychedelic therapy, addiction recovery, and the generational impacts of war. Through her personal story, Andrea van de Loo shares insights into the power of consciousness and the human spirit, encouraging readers to find their own paths toward healing and fulfillment.

Andrea decided to tell her story in the wake of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. After nearly 20 years of writing, she found a publisher through Cosmos Cooperative and its publishing imprint Untimely Books. With the rise of authoritarian movements in the United States and around the world, her book reminds readers about the dangers of racism and political violence, while showing how individuals can transform themselves to make a positive difference in their lives and communities.

“I hope my story will inspire others to face their own challenges with courage and compassion,” said Andrea van de Loo.“It is possible to overcome even the darkest of traumas and find joy and peace in life.”

The Pressing Stones is available in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook formats. The audiobook is narrated by the author. Learn more at thepressingstones .

About Andrea van de Loo

Andrea van de Loo was born in the Netherlands in 1942. She studied psychology at the University of Amsterdam and moved to India in 1971. She lived in Auroville, where her two daughters were born, until 1978. Since 1979, she has resided in Santa Cruz, CA, where she conducted a healing practice until retiring in 2007. She now dedicates herself to family, friends, and sharing her memoir.

About Untimely Books

Untimely Books is an independent publisher of literary works that illumine the mind, question the contemporary, and reimagine horizons of thought, feeling, and action for a planetary age. As an imprint of Cosmos Cooperative (a creative community and member-owned publishing platform) and Metapsychosis (a journal of consciousness, literature, and art), Untimely Books serves as a conduit for diverse forms of writing by Cosmos members, including original works of fiction, poetry, philosophy, essays, and memoir. Learn more at UntimelyBooks.

The Pressing Stones, by Andrea van de Loo – Extended Trailer

