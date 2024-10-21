Russian Strike On Zaporizhzhia: Death Toll Grows To Two, 15 Injured
10/21/2024 7:11:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifteen people were injured and two more were killed in Russia's strike on Zaporizhzhia that took place on Monday morning
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Two dead and fifteen wounded - the number of victims of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased,” he posted.
Doctors continue to examine the victims and provide them with all necessary assistance.
Earlier it was reported that on Monday morning, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, hitting a residential area. As may as 30 houses were damaged.
