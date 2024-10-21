(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, Roku's estimated CTV device share in North America dropped 29% year-over-year, while Samsung, Fire TV, Apple TV, and LG all gained market share YoY

London, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q3 2024 CTV Device Global Market Share Reports . In addition to the Global report, Pixalate's research offers an in-depth analysis of CTV device Market Share of Voice (SOV) across significant global regions, including North America , Latin America (LATAM ), and Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) .

Pixalate's CTV Device Market Share Reports analyze global data to break down the top CTV devices in each region by quarterly market share. Market Share of Voice (SOV) is calculated based on the percentage of open programmatic ads sold on specific devices in each region during a given quarter, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate's data science team analyzed open programmatic advertising activity across over 100k Connected TV (CTV) apps and nearly 6 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q2 2024 to compile this research.

Key Findings:



North America: Roku leads in market share in North America (37%) but saw a 29% decrease YoY



Samsung Smart TV (17%), Amazon Fire TV (15%), Apple TV (11%), and LG (11%) round out the top 5



Roku losing CTV market share in North America (-29% YoY)



Apple TV and LG gaining market share in North America (+63% and +85% YoY, respectively)

Amazon Fire TV market share is also increasing (+40% YoY)

EMEA : Samsung Smart TV devices lead market share with 30% SOV, followed by LG (16%), Amazon Fire TV (15%), TCL (12%), and Sony (6%)



Samsung Smart TV SOV increased market share (+52% YoY)

LG increased CTV device market share (+44% YoY)

LATAM: Roku leads in market share in LATAM with 50% SOV, followed by Samsung Smart TV (21%), LG (7%), Amazon Fire TV (3%), TCL (3%)



Roku gains CTV market share (+81% YoY) Samsung sees CTV market share decrease in LATAM (-47% YoY)



About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

