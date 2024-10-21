LEVI’S® OPENS ICONIC CONNAUGHT PLACE STORE IN TIME TO DELIVER AN ELEVATED FESTIVE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) New Delhi, October 21, 2024 – Iconic denim and lifestyle brand, Levi’s®, today announced the opening of its new Levi’s® store in Connaught Place, New Delhi, a location steeped in cultural and historical significance and architectural grandeur. Launching in the heart of Delhi, the store is poised to serve as a key destination for shoppers seeking both timeless classics and trend-driven fashion ahead of the festivities. This comes as the brand continues its direct-to-consumer focus and growth momentum in key international markets.



The new Levi’s® ICON store, spanning 7277 sq.ft., is a significant addition to Levi’s® retail footprint in New Delhi, and reflects the brand’s strategy to open larger, more elevated stores across India. The store features a striking broken Indigo ombre façade that captivates from every angle, with Indigo ceilings and walls. With dedicated sections for both men and women, large trial rooms and a spacious lounge that invites customers to unwind after a long shopping experience, the store is not just a retail space but an immersive environment that brings the Levi’s® experience to life.



The wide layout provides easy access to an extensive range of head-to-toe Levi’s® looks, including the classic 501® jeans, trucker jacket along with the latest trend-forward styles including high-rise flare and straight fits for women, advanced stretch denim for men, chinos, cargos, joggers, and versatile tops. Designed to cater to the diverse needs of both, loyal Levi's® customers and new shoppers, the store also includes a Tailor Shop providing bespoke personalization services like custom embroidery and distressing, allowing customers to tailor their denim to their own style.



Hiren Gor, General Manager, South Asia at Levi Strauss & Co., commented, “The Levi’s® Connaught Place continues our growth momentum in India following recent openings in Pacific Mall New Delhi and, Linking Road and Infiniti Mall Malad in Mumbai. Delhi is a key market for us owing to its style-conscious consumers, and Connaught Place, with its blend of historical and cultural significance, provides an ideal location to connect more deeply with our consumers. The store reinforces our commitment to delivering an elevated retail experience that combines our classic products with trend-driven offerings. As we enter the festive season, we look forward to offering consumers a space that not only reflects the Levi’s® brand but also strengthens our presence in one of India’s most dynamic retail hubs.”



Connaught Place, a historic landmark in New Delhi, is celebrated for its timeless architecture and cultural significance. This heritage site seamlessly blends the city’s rich past with modern vibrancy, making it a prime location for Levi’s® to open its newest store. The iconic setting offers Levi’s® a unique opportunity to engage with fashion enthusiasts, further enriching Delhi’s dynamic retail scene.







