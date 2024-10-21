ixigo Releases 100% AI-powered Music Video To Celebrate The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) National, 17 October 2024: ixigo, India’s leading OTA for the next billion users, has launched an innovative generated entirely by artificial intelligence on its social platforms. The video titled, “Udaan Ki Hai Ab Apni Baari,” celebrates the spirit of air travel, featuring music, background voice, lyrics, graphics & motion—all created using AI.



The video offers a fresh and creative take on travel, showcasing how emerging technologies can transform traditional content creation to deliver engaging social media content that resonates with travel enthusiasts. Featuring elements that capture the beauty of air travel like the serene view of clouds from the window seat and the thrill of soaring at heights, the video brings the essence of Udaan Ki Hai Ab Apni Baari to life. From catchy tunes to vibrant visuals, the seamless integration of 100% AI-generated content reflects ixigo’s innovative approach in the digital content space.





