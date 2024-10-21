Cosmo Foundation launches large-scale Miyawaki Forest initiative with BSF, dedicates plantation drive to Late Shri Ashwini Kumar, former DG, BSF

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 21 2024: Cosmo Foundation, a CSR initiative of Cosmo First today launched a major environmental sustainability initiative with a Miyawaki Tree Plantation Drive at the BSF Campus, in Gurugram. The event, which was inaugurated by Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, Director General Border Security Force (BSF), marks another significant step in the Foundation's ongoing commitment to environmental conservation.



The plantation drive took place at the 95 Bn BSF Campus, Bhondsi, Sohna Road, Gurugram, Haryana. The initiative aims to plant over 15,000 trees using the renowned Miyawaki method, known for creating dense, self-sustaining urban forests and makes green coverage of 5500 square meter of land.



On the occasion of this plantation drive with the BSF, Mr Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman and Managing Director, Cosmo First said, “Sustainability is at the heart of our operations at Cosmo First. We utilise renewable energy and are increasing our capacity to 70% in this front. Additionally, our efforts to enhance product efficiency, reduce harmful emissions and optimize operations and supply chain efficiency not only benefit the environment but also bolster our business. Thus, the plantation drive today gives an impetus to our unwavering commitment towards safeguarding our environment and protecting our vital biodiversity.”



The date of the event, October 19th, holds special significance as it marks the death anniversary of Late Shri Ashwini Kumar, Padma Bhushan, who retired as a Director General of BSF and father of Mrs. Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation.



“We are dedicating this plantation drive in the memory of my father Ashwini Kumar. His commitment to public service and love for nature inspires our work at Cosmo Foundation. Furthermore, this initiative represents our continued dedication to environmental sustainability and community engagement. By partnering with BSF, we're creating green spaces and fostering a sense of environmental responsibility in our community,” said Mrs Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation.



This latest drive builds upon Cosmo Foundation's successful track record in environmental conservation, following a previous plantation initiative that also saw more than 15,000 native saplings being planted and created Miyawaki Forest with Indian Army at Delhi. The Miyawaki method, known for growing forests 10 times faster than conventional techniques, will help create a dense, native forest that supports local biodiversity.



“This is an excellent initiative by the Cosmo Foundation to plant saplings and promote environmental sustainability. I truly believe we are making a tangible impact today and setting a positive example for future generations,” said Shri Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, Director General, Border Security Force (BSF).



The event underscores the Foundation's long-term commitment to environmental sustainability and its vision of creating lasting green impact in the region and honours the legacy of former IPS officer Shri Ashwini Kumar.



This plantation initiative witnessed the attendance of the Commandant and staff of BSF, retired IPS officers, family of Late Shri Ashwini Kumar, senior employees of Cosmo First, and students of Vidya School, which provides holistic education and life skills to children from slum areas with its state-of-the-art classrooms and curricula, along with students from Jamia Hamdard University who participated and pledged to nurture Mother Earth by planting saplings.



To date, the foundation has planted 1 lakh saplings, including fruit trees with local farmers in Vadodara and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar in Aurangabad, a Miyawaki forest, and a biodiversity hub in New Delhi and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), respectively. This massive effort has created green cover over 168 acres of land, promoted biodiversity, strengthened the ecosystem, improved air quality, and educated on scientific farming practices to improve farmers’ livelihood.



The foundation has also developed and maintained green spaces under the Karjan flyover at National Highway No. 8 and the Aurangabad Airport, highlighting its commitment to creating sustainable urban environments. Substantial investment is made by creating rainwater harvesting systems and plantation drives with various government schools. Alongside its environmental protection programs, Cosmo Foundation is actively involved in education, health, and sanitation initiatives, demonstrating its holistic approach to community development and sustainable living.





