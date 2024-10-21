Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Host Booth At Medlab Africa In Cape Town On Oct 22-24, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Co-Diagnostics will be hosting a booth at Africa Health/Medlab Africa in Cape Town, South Africa on October 22-24, 2024.

The website describes it as the largest gathering of healthcare companies, technology, products and services in the sub-Saharan region, catering to an audience of distributors, representatives, laboratory executives, and purchasing/procurement managers from the South African Development Community region and around the world, who attend to meet with world-class suppliers and manufacturers.

Co-Dx believes that the trade show will contribute valuable insight into markets that are anticipated to play an important role in the Company's future. In a report issued in September 2023, the WHO estimated that 2.5 million people contracted tuberculosis (TB) in the African Region in 2021, while noting that a large gap also remains between estimated TB cases and those identified. Co-Dx has several infectious disease tests in varying stages of development on the Company's upcoming Co-DxTM PCR at-home and point-of-care platform*, including a test for TB.

Additionally, in an update on its Logix Smart® Mpox (2-Gene) RUO test last month, the Company reported that an in silico analysis shows that the test should retain full reactivity against known mpox strains. This followed the respective declarations in August by the Africa CDC and WHO of mpox (formerly monkeypox) as a public health emergency of continental security (PHECS) and a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

More information about the conference can be found here . Parties interested in learning more about the Company's diagnostic products are invited to visit Booth H1/B1.

*The Co-Dx PCR platform (including the Co-Dx PCR HomeTM, Co-Dx PCR ProTM, mobile app, and all associated tests and software) is subject to review by the FDA and/or other regulatory bodies and is not available for sale. The Co-Dx PCR Pro instrument and Co-Dx COVID-19 Test are currently under review by the FDA.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company's technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements

within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "may," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our preparation for introducing a new PCR diagnostic platform designed for at-home and point-of-care use and that African markets may play an important role in the Company's future.

Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in our Risk Factors disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on

March 14, 2024, and in our other filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

