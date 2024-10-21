SKYTALE GROUP SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO THE SWAN CENTER FOR PLASTIC SURGERY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skytale Group ("Skytale"), an and management consulting firm specializing in healthcare businesses, announces that it acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor to The Swan Center for Plastic Surgery (the "Swan Center") on its partnership with United Aesthetics Alliance (or "UAA"), which is sponsored by Varsity Healthcare Partners ("Varsity").

The Swan Center, located in Alpharetta, Georgia, is led by world renown board-certified plastic surgeons, Dr. Joseph Bauer, the founder of Swan, Dr. Dean Fardo, and Dr. Cristen Catignani. Founded in 1993, the Swan Center is dedicated to providing high quality cosmetic surgery and medical aesthetic services to patients through the greater Atlanta region. This partnership represents UAA's first investment in the state of Georgia and is part of UAA's

strategy of deliberate partnership with industry leading aesthetic companies in fast growing markets.

"It was an honor working alongside Dr. Bauer and his team throughout the partnership process to help them identify the right partner in UAA who we believe will continue to enhance the Swan Center's exceptional care," said Tedd Van Gorden, Director in Skytale's Investment Banking Group. "This partnership signals a broader industry trend towards the need for continued innovation and strategic growth amongst industry leading practices like the Swan Center."

"I believe that this partnership represents the next chapter of aesthetic medicine. I call it Plastic Surgery 2.0. I believe that in the next few years the dominant players in our space will be moving to models like this," states Dr. Bauer. "Our new partnership allows for Swan to maintain the philosophy that has allowed it to be a center of excellence while providing significant resources for exponential growth."

Skytale Managing Director, Ben Hernandez; Partner, James Turcott; Director, Tedd Van Gorden; Vice President, James Wimpress; Senior Analyst, Colin Basinski; and Analyst, Ryan Gerteisen represented the Swan Center in the partnership process.

About Skytale Group:

Skytale Group is a management consulting and investment banking firm based in Dallas, TX. Skytale offers tailored and comprehensive strategic guidance to medical practices looking to thrive, grow, scale, sell, or understand the value of their businesses. Skytale's highly experienced team relies on vast knowledge of dental, medical aesthetic, and other healthcare industries they serve to guide clients in making decisions that move their businesses forward. Obsessed with details and efficiency, Skytale analyzes financial statements, systems, and operations to help clients elevate every aspect of their businesses. Certain principals of Skytale Group are licensed Investment Banking agents registered with Burch & Company, Inc., 4151 N. Mulberry Dr, Ste 235, Kansas City, MO 64116, member FINRA/SiPC. Services involving securities shall be performed by Burch. Skytale Group and Burch are unaffiliated entities.

Learn more at skytalegroup .

