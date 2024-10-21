Mattamy Homes Takes Gold And Silver Awards In Greater Charlotte's Parade Of Homes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Mattamy Homes , North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, was honored with two awards, for outstanding model homes in the 2024 Parade of Homes, hosted by the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte.

Mattamy Homes wins gold and silver at the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte's 2024 Parade of Homes. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Mattamy's award-winning Adriana model features an inviting open-concept layout that welcomes you in. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The award-winning kitchen, breakfast area and gathering room of the Briana model located in Mattamy's Bailey Run community. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Experience the enchanting twilight at the Briana model in Mattamy Homes' Bailey Run community. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

The awards highlight Mattamy's innovative design and expert craftsmanship, with recognition going to two model homes: Adriana at Hedgecliff Townes winning gold and Briana at Bailey Run winning silver. Both models were featured in the Parade of Homes, offering free tours to showcase these thoughtfully designed spaces. Parade of Homes is an annual site tour event of new homes in the Greater Charlotte area where people can explore available models, move-in ready and pre-sold homes.

"The 2024 Greater Charlotte Parade of Homes gave us an exciting opportunity to showcase how we're designing homes that buyers are proud to call home," says Mike Smedley, Director of Marketing for Mattamy's Charlotte Division. "Homebuyers are looking for spaces that combine modern functionality with a personal touch, and receiving this recognition confirms that our floorplans meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of Charlotte-area families."

Adriana at Hedgecliff Townes

Awarded Gold

The Adriana plan offers 1,681 square feet of open-concept space with two-and-a-half bathrooms and three bedrooms at an accessible price – from the mid $300s. This townhome model includes a kitchen island with a breakfast bar, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and a walk-in pantry. The Owner's Suite features a tiled shower with seat for added luxury. A versatile loft space offers endless possibilities to suit your lifestyle.

Briana

at Bailey Run

Awarded Silver

With a square footage of 1,744, the

Briana townhome model within Bailey Run offers an abundance of natural light, enhanced by its end-unit design, which features numerous windows that fill the space with warmth and brightness. The open-concept floorplan features a large kitchen island with breakfast bar and a bright, airy gathering room with an added loft space that can be used for work or play. Within the Owner's Suite are dual walk-in closets and a tiled shower with seat. An inviting backyard patio makes it easy to host gatherings. The Briana at Bailey Run starts from the upper $300s.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit for more information.

About the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte

The Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte has served Charlotte's home building industry for 75 years and represents over 1,200 company members. Members include new home builders, remodelers, developers, suppliers and sales and marketing professionals. The association provides members with a wide range of resources and information on issues involving the homebuilding industry such as land use, economic and legal matters. The HBA also provides opportunities for business development, education, professional growth and networking.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED