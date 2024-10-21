Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Set To Reach USD 1,561.0 Million By 2034, Driven By Rising Eye Disorders And Demand For Non-Invasive Treatments | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's ophthalmic lasers is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% from 2024 to 2034, driven by advanced laser adoption, strong healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for femtosecond lasers. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmic lasers market is set to experience remarkable growth in the coming decade, with sales projected to rise steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2024 and 2034. According to the latest market analysis, the global sales of ophthalmic lasers are estimated to be valued at USD 976.8 million in 2024, with expectations to reach an impressive USD 1,561.0 million by 2034.

The upward trend is evident, as the market has already shown solid performance in 2023, generating revenue of USD 932.1 million. The consistent growth of the ophthalmic lasers market is fueled by advancements in laser technology, increasing demand for precise and minimally invasive eye surgeries, and a rising prevalence of vision disorders such as glaucoma, cataracts, and retinal diseases. This promising outlook reflects the global healthcare sector's commitment to enhancing ophthalmic treatment options and improving patient outcomes. Ophthalmic lasers are becoming an essential tool for addressing a wide range of eye conditions, offering precision, safety, and improved recovery times for patients. Ophthalmic laser treatments are known for their high accuracy and short recovery times, benefiting both patients and healthcare providers alike. As chronic eye disease management technologies continue to evolve, the demand for ophthalmic lasers is expected to expand, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Key Factors Driving Market Growth: Technological Innovations : Ongoing advancements in laser technology are enhancing treatment precision and reducing recovery times for patients, leading to increased adoption by healthcare professionals worldwide. Growing Prevalence of Eye Disorders : The rising incidence of vision-related conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is driving demand for ophthalmic laser solutions. Increased Investments in Healthcare : Both public and private sectors are investing heavily in improving healthcare infrastructure, particularly in the field of ophthalmology, to meet the growing need for advanced treatment solutions.

The projected growth of the ophthalmic lasers market is expected to transform the landscape of vision care, providing healthcare professionals with cutting-edge tools to deliver more effective and patient-centered treatments. "The ophthalmic lasers market is entering a promising phase as technological innovations and expanding clinical applications enhance treatment efficacy and patient outcomes," says opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI). " Country-wise Insights Value CAGR (2024 to 2034):

Countries Value CAGR (2024 to 2034) USA 1.50% Germany 1.70% France 2.40% UK 1.70% China 4.80% India 5.40% South Korea 3.80%

Competitive Landscape:

The ophthalmic lasers market features a diverse range of active players and innovators responding to the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. As demand for advanced eye care treatments rises, companies are intensifying their research and development efforts to create laser-based technologies that promise improved patient outcomes and more efficient surgical procedures.

This competitive landscape has become a catalyst for companies to expand their product portfolios and increase market share through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, the entry of new players and ongoing technological advancements continuously shape market dynamics.









Recent Industry Developments in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market



In January 2024, Iridex launched its next-generation platforms, Iridex 532 and Iridex 577 lasers, in the U.S. market. In January 2022, Alcon, a global leader in eye care, completed its acquisition of Ivantis, Inc., a move aimed at bolstering its global ophthalmology portfolio.

Key Players of the Ophthalmic Lasers Industry:



Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

LENSAR, LLC

NIDEK CO., LTD

iVIS Technologies

ZEISS International

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG.



Key Segments of the Ophthalmic Lasers Industry:

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into excimer lasers and femtosecond laser.

By Application:

In terms of Application, the industry is divided into refractive surgery, cataract surgery, posterior capsulotomy, trabeculoplasty, and diagnostic.

By End User:

In terms of End Users, the industry is divided into hospitals (500 Bedded+, 250-499 Bedded, and Less than 250), ambulatory surgical centers, and ophthalmology clinics.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

