Stilwell Will Vote In Favor Of Proposal To Sell IF Bancorp - UPDATE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stilwell Activist Investments, L.P. (together with its affiliates,“Stilwell”), one of the largest stockholders of IF Bancorp, Inc. (“IROQ” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: IROQ), today issued the following statement in connection with the Company's upcoming annual meeting of stockholders scheduled to be held on November 25, 2024 (the“Annual Meeting”), at which stockholders will vote on a number of matters, including Stilwell's non-binding proposal requesting a sale of the Company (the“Proposal”), submitted pursuant to Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended:

IF Bancorp – Chronically Disappointing.

Based on chronic underperformance and the likelihood of continued underperformance, we intend to vote FOR the Proposal, copied directly below, at the upcoming Annual Meeting.

Proposal: RESOLVED, that the stockholders of IF Bancorp, Inc. (the“Company” or“IROQ”) hereby recommend that the Board of Directors take all necessary steps to promptly effectuate a sale of the Company.

As set forth in our Supporting Statement included in IROQ's proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 16, 2024, we believe that the returns on the Company's assets have been subpar for many years and that IROQ stockholders would be best served if the Company and its assets were sold at the earliest opportunity for the highest price available.

Although our proposal is non-binding, we believe it provides a referendum for IROQ stockholders to express their views on the status quo and that it would be incumbent upon the Board of Directors to seriously consider such views if a majority of stockholders support this Proposal at the Annual Meeting.

PLEASE NOTE : THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION OF AUTHORITY TO VOTE YOUR PROXY. DO NOT SEND US YOUR PROXY CARD. STILWELL IS NOT ASKING FOR YOUR PROXY CARD AND CANNOT AND WILL NOT ACCEPT PROXY CARDS IF SENT. STILWELL IS NOT ABLE TO VOTE YOUR PROXY, NOR DOES THIS COMMUNICATION CONTEMPLATE SUCH AN EVENT.