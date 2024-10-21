San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares No Cash Distribution For October 2024 And Announces Production Costs In Excess Of Proceeds

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Argent Trust Company, as the trustee (the "Trustee") of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the "Trust") (NYSE:
SJT ),
today
reported
that
it
will
not
declare
a
monthly
cash
distribution
to
the
holders
of
its
Units of beneficial interest (the "Unit Holders") due to excess production costs for the Trust's subject interests ("Subject Interests")
during
the
production
month
of
August 2024,
as
well
as
continued low
natural
gas
pricing.
Excess
production costs occur when production costs and capital expenditures exceed the gross proceeds for a certain period. Excess production costs for this reporting period are due primarily to significant lease operating expenses and capital expenditures associated with Hilcorp San Juan L.P.'s ("Hilcorp") 2024 capital project plan.
Hilcorp reported $3,594,338 of total revenue from the Subject Interests for the production month of August 2024, consisting of $3,442,328 of gas revenues and $152,010 of oil revenues. For the Subject Interests, Hilcorp
reported
$7,227,419
of
production
costs
(excluding
excess production
costs)
for
the
production
month
of
August 2024,
consisting of $2,408,163 of lease operating expenses, $463,668 of severance taxes, and $4,355,588 of capital costs.
Hilcorp will charge the excess production costs of approximately $15,150,449 gross ($11,362,837 net to the Trust) to the next month's distribution. No cash distributions will be made by the Trust until future net proceeds are sufficient to pay Trust liabilities and replenish cash reserves. This month's Trust administrative expenses totaled $87,522. The decrease in administrative expenses was attributable to differences in timing of the receipt and payment of certain expenses by the Trust. Interest income received by the Trust in the amount of $4,959 will be applied to cover a portion of this month's Trust administrative expenses, with cash reserves utilized to pay the remaining administrative expenses.
Based
upon
information
provided to the Trust by
Hilcorp, gas
volumes for
the subject interests
for
August
2024 totaled 1,922,538 Mcf (2,136,153 MMBtu), as compared to 1,891,889 Mcf (2,102,099 MMBtu) for July 2024. Dividing gas revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for August 2024 of $1.79 per Mcf ($1.61 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for June 2024 of $1.94 per Mcf ($1.75 per MMBtu).
Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Royalty Trust Indenture, dated December 12, 2007 (as amended on February 15, 2024, by the First Amendment to the Amended and Restated Royalty Trust Indenture), the Trustee is authorized to retain, in its sole discretion, a cash reserve for payment of Trust liabilities that are contingent or uncertain or otherwise not currently due and payable. To cover Trust expenses during any period of revenue shortfall, which has resulted and may continue to result from lower commodity prices and increased capital expenditures and lease operating expenses under
Hilcorp's 2024 capital project plan for the Subject Interests, the Trustee increased the cash reserves in March and April of 2024, such that total cash reserves were $1.8 million as of April 30, 2024. Interest income and cash reserves were utilized to pay Trust administrative expenses each month from May through September of 2024. This month, cash reserves in the amount of $82,564 will be utilized to cover the balance of Trust administrative expenses which will bring the balance of cash reserves maintained by the Trustee to $1,017,135. Prior to any future distributions to Unit Holders, the Trustee plans to replenish the cash reserves and continue to increase the cash reserves to $2.0 million.
Production from the Subject Interests continues to be gathered, processed, and sold under market sensitive and customary
agreements,
as
recommended
for
approval
by
the
Trust's Consultant.
The
Trustee continues
to
engage with Hilcorp regarding its ongoing accounting and reporting to the Trust, and the Trust's third-party compliance auditors continue to audit payments made by Hilcorp to the Trust, inclusive of sales revenues, production costs, capital expenditures, adjustments, actualizations, and recoupments.
The Trust's auditing process has also included detailed analysis of Hilcorp's pricing and rates charged. As previously disclosed in the Trust's filings, these revenues and costs (along with all costs) are the subject of the Trust's ongoing comprehensive audit process by the Trust's professional
consultants
and
outside counsel
to
analyze compliance
with
all
the
underlying
operative
Trust
agreements
and
evaluate potential remedies in the event there is suspected non-compliance.
Forward
Looking
Statements.
Except
for
historical
information contained in
this
news release,
the
statements
in this
news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act
of
1995.
Such
forward-looking
statements generally
are
accompanied
by words
such as
"estimates," "anticipates,"
"could," "plan,"
or
other
words
that
convey
the
uncertainty
of
future
events or
outcomes.
Forward-looking statements
and
the
business prospects
of
San
Juan
Basin
Royalty
Trust
are
subject to
a
number
of
risks
and
uncertainties that
may
cause
actual results
in
future periods
to
differ materially
from
the
forward-looking
statements.
These
risks
and uncertainties include, among other things, certain information provided to the Trust
by Hilcorp, volatility of oil and gas prices,
governmental
regulation
or
action, litigation,
and
uncertainties
about
estimates
of
reserves.
These
and
other risks are described in the Trust's
reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.