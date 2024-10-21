San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares No Cash Distribution For October 2024 And Announces Production Costs In Excess Of Proceeds

Hilcorp reported $3,594,338 of total revenue from the Subject Interests for the production month of August 2024, consisting of $3,442,328 of gas revenues and $152,010 of oil revenues. For the Subject Interests, Hilcorp

reported

$7,227,419

of

production

costs

(excluding

excess production

costs)

for

the

production

month

of

August 2024,

consisting of $2,408,163 of lease operating expenses, $463,668 of severance taxes, and $4,355,588 of capital costs.

Hilcorp will charge the excess production costs of approximately $15,150,449 gross ($11,362,837 net to the Trust) to the next month's distribution. No cash distributions will be made by the Trust until future net proceeds are sufficient to pay Trust liabilities and replenish cash reserves. This month's Trust administrative expenses totaled $87,522. The decrease in administrative expenses was attributable to differences in timing of the receipt and payment of certain expenses by the Trust. Interest income received by the Trust in the amount of $4,959 will be applied to cover a portion of this month's Trust administrative expenses, with cash reserves utilized to pay the remaining administrative expenses.

Based

upon

information

provided to the Trust by

Hilcorp, gas

volumes for

the subject interests

for

August

2024 totaled 1,922,538 Mcf (2,136,153 MMBtu), as compared to 1,891,889 Mcf (2,102,099 MMBtu) for July 2024. Dividing gas revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for August 2024 of $1.79 per Mcf ($1.61 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for June 2024 of $1.94 per Mcf ($1.75 per MMBtu).

Pursuant to the Amended and Restated Royalty Trust Indenture, dated December 12, 2007 (as amended on February 15, 2024, by the First Amendment to the Amended and Restated Royalty Trust Indenture), the Trustee is authorized to retain, in its sole discretion, a cash reserve for payment of Trust liabilities that are contingent or uncertain or otherwise not currently due and payable. To cover Trust expenses during any period of revenue shortfall, which has resulted and may continue to result from lower commodity prices and increased capital expenditures and lease operating expenses under

Hilcorp's 2024 capital project plan for the Subject Interests, the Trustee increased the cash reserves in March and April of 2024, such that total cash reserves were $1.8 million as of April 30, 2024. Interest income and cash reserves were utilized to pay Trust administrative expenses each month from May through September of 2024. This month, cash reserves in the amount of $82,564 will be utilized to cover the balance of Trust administrative expenses which will bring the balance of cash reserves maintained by the Trustee to $1,017,135. Prior to any future distributions to Unit Holders, the Trustee plans to replenish the cash reserves and continue to increase the cash reserves to $2.0 million.

Production from the Subject Interests continues to be gathered, processed, and sold under market sensitive and customary

agreements,

as

recommended

for

approval

by

the

Trust's Consultant.

The

Trustee continues

to

engage with Hilcorp regarding its ongoing accounting and reporting to the Trust, and the Trust's third-party compliance auditors continue to audit payments made by Hilcorp to the Trust, inclusive of sales revenues, production costs, capital expenditures, adjustments, actualizations, and recoupments.

The Trust's auditing process has also included detailed analysis of Hilcorp's pricing and rates charged. As previously disclosed in the Trust's filings, these revenues and costs (along with all costs) are the subject of the Trust's ongoing comprehensive audit process by the Trust's professional

consultants

and

outside counsel

to

analyze compliance

with

all

the

underlying

operative

Trust

agreements

and

evaluate potential remedies in the event there is suspected non-compliance.

Forward

Looking

Statements.

Except

for

historical

information contained in

this

news release,

the

statements

in this

news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

Act

of

1995.

Such

forward-looking

statements generally

are

accompanied

by words

such as

"estimates," "anticipates,"

"could," "plan,"

or

other

words

that

convey

the

uncertainty

of

future

events or

outcomes.

Forward-looking statements

and

the

business prospects

of

San

Juan

Basin

Royalty

Trust

are

subject to

a

number

of

risks

and

uncertainties that

may

cause

actual results

in

future periods

to

differ materially

from

the

forward-looking

statements.

These

risks

and uncertainties include, among other things, certain information provided to the Trust

by Hilcorp, volatility of oil and gas prices,

governmental

regulation

or

action, litigation,

and

uncertainties

about

estimates

of

reserves.

These

and

other risks are described in the Trust's

reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.