SEALSQ Offers The Most Comprehensive Root Of Trust Solution On The Market, Combining Public Key Infrastructure And Hardware-Based Security

The term RoT is often used in two contexts: PKI-based and hardware-based. SEALSQ recognizes that both interpretations are crucial for end-to-end security, and as such, is one of the only players in the market that delivers complete coverage for both.

In the PKI context, the RoT is built on SEALSQ's trusted Certificate Authority (CA) and multiple accreditations, ensuring cryptographic trust across systems and devices. SEALSQ's RoT is built on a foundation of multiple accreditations and industry certifications that establish it as a trusted authority in digital security. SEALSQ's Managed PKI for IoT is WebTrust-certified, an essential accreditation that proves its commitment to maintaining the highest standards in digital certificate issuance and management. Furthermore, SEALSQ has achieved compliance with industry-leading standards, including Matter (Connectivity Standards Alliance) and GSMA , and has active collaborations with WISUN and other major consortiums, ensuring compatibility and trust across diverse ecosystems of connected devices. These certifications demonstrate SEALSQ's leadership in PKI-based security offerings, providing a trusted platform for IoT devices, smart cities, automotive, and other industries that require secure, scalable authentication and encryption solutions.

In the hardware context , the RoT is established through SEALSQ's secure elements and microcontrollers , which provide tamper-resistant environments for cryptographic operations at the device level, setting a new benchmark in device-level security. SEALSQ offers highly certified secure microcontrollers that are designed to provide cryptographic services and secure storage in a tamper-resistant environment. These secure elements are certified under Common Criteria EAL5+ for their Hardware and NIST FIPS140-3 for their firmware, ensuring robust protection against physical and cyber threats, making them ideal for IoT devices, industrial control systems, and other environments where security is paramount.

Furthermore, in response to the looming threat of quantum computing breaking traditional encryption algorithms, SEALSQ is actively developing a post-quantum RoT across both the PKI and hardware domains. SEALSQ's post-Quantum secure chips , including the QVault TPM and QS7001 hardware platform, are designed to be resilient to attacks from quantum computers, ensuring long-term protection of critical data and communications. On the PKI side, SEALSQ is integrating post-quantum cryptographic algorithms into its RoT services, preparing businesses for the post-quantum era.

SEALSQ's CEO, Carlos Moreira commented,“By offering a fully integrated security stack that encompasses both definitions of RoT, SEALSQ provides one of the most complete and future-proof solutions on the market, widely distributed across billions of devices today. This unique combination positions SEALSQ as a leader in both current digital security needs and in the future post-quantum landscape.”

Jean Pierre Enguent, CTO from SEALSQ added,“We are proud to bring our security services to the next level in 2025 by providing unprecedented level of protection that includes quantum resistant hardware chips and post quantum cryptographic RoT. This forward-looking approach ensures that SEALSQ's customers remain protected even as quantum computers become a reality, which could potentially break widely-used encryption algorithms such as RSA and ECC.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit .

