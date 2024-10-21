Colombia’S Cocaine Production Reaches Unprecedented Heights In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's cocaine production soared to new heights in 2023, setting alarming records. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a staggering 2,664 tons of pure cocaine hydrochloride produced.



This figure represents a 53% increase from the previous year, raising serious concerns among experts and authorities. The cultivated area for coca also expanded, reaching 253,000 hectares.



This marks a 10% rise compared to 2022. The dramatic surge in production outpaced the growth in the cultivation area, indicating a significant boost in productivity.



Alirio Sáenz, an agronomy analyst from the National University, explained the implications of this trend. He noted that drug traffickers now produce more cocaine on less land, making their operations more efficient and profitable.



The UNODC report revealed that 16 out of 19 coca-growing departments in Colombia showed an upward trend. Cauca and Nariño were the most affected regions. The expansion of coca cultivation was more widespread compared to previous years.







Fifteen productive enclaves remained stable, concentrating 39% of the coca-growing area in just 14% of the territory. These enclaves present complex challenges for intervention due to their high planting densities.



The report highlighted concerns about expansion zones, where coca cultivation is a recent phenomenon. The Pacific region accounts for 40% of these new territories, with Cauca and Chocó showing particularly high planting densities.



Despite record production levels, some regions experienced historically low prices for coca derivatives. In some areas, there was no market due to the absence of buyers.



However, evidence suggests that most crops continue to be harvested. The UNODC's findings underscore the ongoing challenges Colombia faces in its fight against drug production.



The country's cocaine output has reached unprecedented levels, demanding urgent attention and effective strategies to address this growing issue.

