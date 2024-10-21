(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination technologies, today announced the successful launch of the SteraMist Integrated System - Standalone (SIS-SA). This innovative system addresses critical challenges in the Biological Safety Cabinets (BSCs) industry, providing a reliable and efficient solution for BSCs and other small spaces or enclosed areas.

Designed to meet the unique needs of cleanrooms, laboratories, and facilities with BSCs, the SIS-SA offers a reliable, automated solution for preventing cross-contamination. Daily disinfection is essential in these highly controlled environments, and users and our partners report that the SIS-SA simplifies what was once a labor-intensive and inconsistent process.

The SIS-SA achieved multiple successful deployments in the third quarter of 2024, underscore the product's potential to become a cornerstone solution for environments with high disinfection standards. The market opportunity for BSCs is substantial, driven by increasing demand in pharmaceutical research, biotechnology, diagnostics, and healthcare sectors and is expected to grow steadily due to contributing factors such as stricter regulations on microbial containment, increased R&D activities, and the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic illnesses.

“This growing market presents a significant opportunity for TOMI's SIS-SA, which is designed to address challenges in the BSC space by offering effective, automated decontamination solutions,” said E.J. Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions.“We are thrilled to see how the SIS-SA is solving a persistent challenge for our customers, offering a breakthrough solution that ensures that critical spaces receive the consistent decontamination they require, helping facilities maintain compliance and operational efficiency.”

