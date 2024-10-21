How To Ensure Accuracy In News And Public Relations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar - Finding Truth: PR Fact-Checking for Success



As information spreads more rapidly and the line between fact and opinion is blurred, communicators face growing pressure to ensure the integrity of their messages.

To help guide public relations professionals, Notified and The Canadian Press are hosting an exclusive webinar exploring the vital role of fact-checking in maintaining trust in the news and the PR industry. Register here .

Attendees will learn how to:



Define truth : Learn the difference between facts and opinions and how they shape truthful content.

Balance news and fact-checking : Learn the importance of correcting false claims and how it affects public trust and news credibility. Manage the implications for PR pros : Discover how to include fact-checking in storytelling and prepare for related challenges.



WHO:

Adam Christensen - Chief Marketing Officer, Notified

With over 20 years of experience, Adam has led communications and marketing teams at some of the world's leading technology companies, including PayPal, IBM, Ingram Micro, AppDirect and Juniper Networks.

Emily Greifeld - Vice President, The Pollack Group

Emily specializes in strategic communications for clients in financial services and technology. She helps both private and public companies with PR, crisis management and leadership visibility.

Colleen Hale-Hodgson - Fact Check Coordinator, The Canadian Press

Colleen is a professional editor and designer with more than 12 years of experience in various print production and journalism roles and currently leads fact-checking initiatives with The Canadian Press.

Jeff Stacey (Moderator) - Vice President of Product Management, Notified

Jeff oversees PR, investor relations and corporate communication solutions for 10,000+ customers globally. With over 20 years of experience, he was global head of PR Product Management at Nasdaq and is a Co-Founder of GlobeNewswire.

WHEN:

Thursday, October 24, 2024, from 2pm-3pm ET

REGISTRATION: Link

WHY:

This webinar is crucial for communications professionals in today's fast-paced media environment where misinformation blurs facts and opinions. Attendees will learn the significance of fact-checking for brand reputation and credibility. By distinguishing facts from opinions, PR pros can maintain integrity and ethical standards, which are essential for restoring trust in the media.











About Notified

We are Notified , and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you-the modern PR, IR and marketing pro-are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Media Contact:

Caroline Smith

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.