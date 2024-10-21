Carolina Hemp Hut Unveils New Lineup From One Source Botanicals: Innovative Gummies For Relaxation And Focus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mary Lopez Carter, founder of Carolina Hemp Hut stores

OSB Natural Relaxation Gummies from Carolina Hemp Hut with Nootropic formula L-Theanine, CBN and CBD

Focus Fusion CBD/CBG Gummies by One Source Botanicals

Discover the Power of Nature: New Gummies from Carolina Hemp Hut Offer Enhanced Relaxation and Steady Focus

- Mary Lopez Carter, founder

HILLSBOROUGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carolina Hemp Hut, a leader in premium hemp products, is excited to announce the release of two innovative gummy products from One Source Botanicals. These new offerings are designed to enhance relaxation and provide sustained focus, now available at both Carolina Hemp Hut dispensaries and online.

Introducing Relaxation Therapy Gummies

The new Relaxation Therapy formula gummies are crafted to address sleep discomfort using natural compounds such as L-Theanine, CBN, and CBD. This unique blend is formulated to promote a restful night's sleep, helping individuals manage the challenges of sleep-related issues naturally and effectively.

Enhanced Focus with CBD/CBG Gummies

Carolina Hemp Hut is also thrilled to introduce an updated version of the popular CBD/CBG gummies. These gummies harness the nootropic powers of CBD and CBG to deliver smooth, sustained focus without the jitters associated with caffeine. Ideal for long tasks, creative projects, or managing daily challenges, these gummies support overall well-being by helping manage stress and maintaining a calm, focused state of mind.

Delicious and Effective

Both products not only offer significant benefits but also come with improved, delicious flavors, transforming your wellness routine into a delightful experience. Customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the refined taste of the CBD/CBG gummies, making them more enjoyable than ever.

Availability

These two new products are now available at both Carolina Hemp Hut hemp dispensaries and through the company's e-commerce site, making it easy for customers to access these innovative solutions wherever they are.

Customer Praise

"Our customers have been eagerly anticipating the return of the CBD/CBG gummies, and their feedback on the new flavor has been incredibly positive," said Mary Lopez Carter, Founder of Carolina Hemp Hut. "We are excited to offer these enhanced products that align with our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction."

Explore the new lineup of One Source Botanicals products at Carolina Hemp Hut and experience the benefits of relaxation and focus through expertly formulated hemp-based solutions.

About Carolina Hemp Hut:

Carolina Hemp Hut is a premier provider of high-quality hemp products, dedicated to enhancing customer health and well-being through innovative and effective solutions. With locations in Hillsborough and Durham, Carolina Hemp Hut continues to lead the way in hemp education and customer satisfaction.

