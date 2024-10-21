Paratroopers Repelled Attempt By Russian Military To Break Through Defense, Capture Maksymilianivka Near Kurakhove
10/21/2024 6:13:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kurakhove direction, paratroopers repelled an attack by Russian troops near Maksymilianivka, destroying and damaging 4 enemy tanks and 5 infantry fighting vehicles.
According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Khortytsia military unit reported this in Telegram , citing information from the 46th separate airborne brigade of the Airborne Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine.
“Yesterday, Russian troops tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian units and capture Maksymilianivka for a further offensive on Kurakhove. Seven tanks and 11 armored personnel carriers approached the positions of Ukrainian defenders. As a result of the fighting, Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed 2 tanks and 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 more tanks were damaged and managed to roll back,” the statement said.
As noted, the fate of 28 Russian soldiers who took part in the assault remains unknown.
Video: Communications department of the 46th separate airmobile brigade of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 1269 combat engagements with the enemy took place on the frontline last week. The enemy attacked most actively in the Kurakhove sector , where it conducted 343 assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions over the week. In the Pokrovsk sector, which ranks second in terms of the number of enemy attacks, there were more than 240 combat engagements with the enemy.
Photo: Ministry of Defense
