Austin Announces New Military Aid Package Worth $400M For Ukraine
10/21/2024 6:13:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has announced the allocation of a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine.
This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.
Austin said that under the leadership of Joe Biden, the United States continues to increase its support for Ukraine. He announced the allocation of a presidential aid package worth $400 million for ammunition, military equipment and weapons for Ukraine.
As reported, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv on October 21 for an unannounced visit.
