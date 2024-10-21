Andros Unveils Andros Arctm: A Transformative Platform For Provider Network Optimization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New provider management unlocks opportunity and drives strategic growth for healthcare organizations

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andros, an experienced leader in provider network management, announces the launch of Andros ArcTM, its reimagined network optimization platform that synchronizes data, delivers intelligence, and automates workflows to unlock the power of plans' provider networks.

The healthcare industry is facing a unique set of challenges to its most important product: the provider network. The market is witnessing massive change in member behaviors and expectations. These challenges are further exacerbated by movements in the provider workforce such as geographic shifts, retirement of an aging workforce, workload fatigue, and changing models of care. Add a constant tide of regulatory changes, and you have an acute need for more dynamic provider networks to avoid risk and capture market opportunity. Organizations that master these changes will be the next leaders in healthcare.

Andros Arc solves critical challenges around issues like network strategy, risk, quality, cost, and provider experience to fuel performance and growth. Data intelligence and activation features help organizations proactively adjust to market conditions.

"The release of Andros Arc signals a new era for provider network management," Andros CEO Jeff Fritz said. "After years of R&D, Arc is the much-needed formula enabling payers and providers to move faster, work smarter, and achieve more."

Building on Andros' depth of experience in provider network design, development, management, and credentialing, Andros Arc unifies thousands of high-quality provider data points, deriving signals to drive better decisions and real-time action.

Recognizing that companies have made significant investments in their technology stack, Arc easily integrates with the tools that their teams use to drive day-to-day decisions and workflows.

Andros is reshaping provider network management for healthcare organizations with a data-driven, integrated approach that delivers high value networks. With experience in building over 200 networks nationwide, Andros provides comprehensive solutions that support every stage of the provider network management lifecycle. At the core of their innovation is Andros Arc TM , a proprietary platform that integrates data intelligence and data activation, driving the future of provider network performance. Visit

Andros to learn more.

