Vantagepoint A.I. Donates Over 1,500 Shoes And Socks Through Two Good Soles Initiative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. is proud to announce its continued support of the Two Good Soles Shoes and Socks Drive initiative in Pasco County, Florida.

Vantagepoint A.I. has made a charitable donation to acquire 1,030 pairs of shoes and 1,600 pairs of socks to help local students put their best foot forward for the 9th annual season of the initiative. Two Good Soles is spearheaded by the Pasco County and Constitutional offices to collect footwear for children in need within Pasco County Schools. Thanks to the team's latest collective efforts, Vantagepoint A.I. was able to make an additional donation of 500 pairs of shoes and 500 pairs of socks on top of the first before the initiative closes this month.

The Two Good Soles initiative, which has been active since 2016, distributes shoes and socks to local students through school social workers. In 2023 alone, the program collected more than 3,000 pairs of shoes and nearly 6,000 pairs of socks. Vantagepoint A.I.'s contributions are a key part of this community effort to support children in need.

"This initiative is truly close to our hearts," said Vantagepoint A.I. President Lane Mendelsohn. "Our team is passionate about making a difference and knowing that our donations will help children in our local community is incredibly meaningful. It's not just about shoes and socks-it's about giving these kids a sense of dignity and confidence and ensuring they can walk into school with their heads held high."

Mendelsohn continued, "Giving back to our community is something we believe in deeply, and it's a core part of who we are as a company. I'm so proud of our team for coming together, once again, to make this happen. Empowering traders and giving back to the community go hand in hand for us. It's all about making a positive impact."

Vantagepoint A.I., the world leader in artificial intelligence-powered financial forecasting, has a longstanding tradition of giving back to the Tampa Bay area. Through its regular charitable initiatives, including donations to the Children's Cancer Center and Shriners Hospitals for Children, Vantagepoint A.I. demonstrates its commitment to creating lasting change both in the trading world and in its local community.

With over 40 years of transforming the financial trading space and a global presence in over 160 countries, Vantagepoint A.I. continues to innovate and give back. By helping traders succeed and contributing to local initiatives like Two Good Soles, the company proves that success and social responsibility can go hand in hand.

