Russian military reports successful implementation of ramming tactics to counter large Ukrainian attack drones

(MENAFN) The Russian military has reported successful implementation of ramming tactics to counter large Ukrainian attack drones, particularly the 'Baba Yaga' class. This revelation comes from the Russian Defense Ministry, which shared footage of the operations over the weekend, highlighting the effectiveness of their approach.



According to the ministry, Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators are actively engaged in a “seek and destroy” strategy, patrolling the skies above the Kharkov Region around the clock to identify and neutralize enemy attack drones. The released showcases two of Ukraine's 'Baba Yaga' hexacopters being taken down by smaller Russian drones, illustrating the tactical shift in their aerial combat operations.



The 'Baba Yaga' drones, named after a witch-like figure from Slavic folklore, have been adapted from former agricultural UAVs into military assets by Ukrainian forces. These drones are notable for their considerable size, with some boasting wingspans of up to three meters and the capability to carry payloads of up to 50 kilograms.



Despite their large size and relatively slow speed, the 'Baba Yaga' drones present a unique challenge due to their loud rotor noise and advanced autonomous flight capabilities, which make them resilient against electronic warfare tactics. This combination of attributes has rendered them difficult targets in the ongoing aerial conflict.



The Russian military's use of ramming tactics represents a significant evolution in their strategy to address the threats posed by these large, versatile Ukrainian drones. By employing smaller UAVs in a direct engagement approach, Russian forces aim to mitigate the effectiveness of the 'Baba Yaga' and enhance their operational effectiveness in the region.

