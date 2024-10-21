Datascan Appoints Chelsey Snyder As Dedicated Account Manager For Banking Finance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataScan, a leading provider of dealer commercial lending solutions, is proud to introduce Chelsey Snyder as the new Account Manager, a key appointment in its continued commitment to the industry. DataScan strengthened its presence in this sector earlier this year by joining the American Bankers Association (ABA). Chelsey's addition to the team is a crucial step in further supporting the needs of commercial lenders or those banks who are looking to expand their offerings.

Chelsey Snyder

With over a decade of experience in commercial lending,

Chelsey brings valuable expertise that will help clients navigate DataScan's suite of specialized solutions. She will be instrumental in addressing the unique challenges that wholesale lenders face, ensuring they maximize the benefits of the DataScan360 Solution Suite. DataScan360 marks a significant advancement in DataScan's dedication to innovation in the commercial lending sector. Building on the company's extensive experience, this solution suite includes two newly introduced solutions, DataCision and RiskGauge, and has enhanced features in its core offering, Wholesale Intelligence. DataScan360 fills critical gaps in the commercial lending lifecycle with its advanced, data-driven solution suite.

"For over 30 years, we've been dedicated to providing industry-leading solutions for dealer commercial lenders or those wishing to add wholesale lending to their offering.

Chelsey's experience and dedication to the banking finance space will further strengthen our ability to serve this important sector," said Brian Koprowski, DataScan's CEO. "We are excited to leverage Chelsey's years of experience as we expand our reach and deliver the innovative tools lenders need to thrive."

Chelsey's role as the dedicated Account Manager for Banking Finance is a significant milestone in DataScan's growth. She will be a key advocate, helping clients establish or enhance their dealer commercial lending operations with DataScan360's comprehensive end-to-end solutions suite.

Based in Alpharetta, Georgia, DataScan has been a leader in asset financing and inventory risk management solutions for over 30 years. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and foster stronger relationships between lenders and dealers in the commercial lending space.

