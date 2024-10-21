Trump Media Announces Release Of Truth+ Streaming On Ios And Apple TV

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Truth Social TV streaming app now available for iPhones and at-home Apple TV sets

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump & Group (Nasdaq: DJT) ("TMTG" or the "Company"), operator of the social media Truth Social, announced today that it has successfully launched an app for mobile devices and for Apple TVs to access the Truth+ streaming platform.

Now available in the Apple App Store for iOS and the App Store on Apple TV, Truth+ offers TV focusing on news, entertainment, faith-based content, weather, documentaries, children's content, and more, featuring both linear TV channels and Video on Demand (VOD).

Previously released in the Google Play Store and on the Web, Truth+ enhances the limited streaming option now available on the Truth Social platform by adding additional content and numerous new features including VOD, live TV rewind with visual thumbnails, catch-up TV for up to seven days, network DVR, and a Spanish language interface option.

The iOS app has native support for both phone and tablet (iPad). Additionally, like its Android and Web counterparts, the iOS app supports casting to a TV screen simply by clicking the cast icon in the video player's top menu. This handy feature enables users to watch videos from a mobile phone directly on an at-home TV set.

Apple TV owners can now download the Truth+ app directly to their TV sets from the App Store on Apple TV, then sign in by using their mobile phones to scan a QR code from their TV sets or by using a passcode.

iOS device users can download the Truth+ app from the Apple App Store and sign in with a single tap by securely synchronizing their Truth Social accounts on-device.

Users without a Truth Social account can create one during the sign in process on both the iOS app and the Apple TV app.

"We're pleased to announce that Truth+ is now available on iOS and Apple TV," said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. "Meanwhile, we are continuing to fill out our TV streaming programming, most recently by adding PureFlixTV and Great American Adventures TV channels as well as new options for Video on Demand. Users can expect much more new content and more streaming-related apps in the future, all delivered through TMTG's own Content Delivery Network."

In the near future, TMTG plans to introduce Truth+ native apps for additional connected TV platforms including Samsung, LG, Android TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku devices.

TMTG anticipates that, as the rollout progresses, the Company will continue to stress and beta test the streaming technology while collecting input from users and to announce when testing is finished and the rollout is complete.

TMTG's ultra-fast streaming technology is powered through its custom-designed, multi-site Content Delivery Network (CDN) using the Company's own servers, routers, and software stack, created with the goal of rendering the service uncancellable by Big Tech.

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

