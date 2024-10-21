Iran’s Imam Khomeini port experiences 10.5 percent rise in goods handling

(MENAFN) According to a provincial official, the Imam Khomeini port in Khuzestan province experienced a 10.5 percent increase in the loading and unloading of goods during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), compared to the same period last year. Aboutaleb Geraylou, head of Khuzestan’s Ports and Maritime Department, reported that a total of 24 million tons of goods were handled at the port during this six-month period, comprising 13 million tons of non-oil goods and 11 million tons of oil products.



The Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry's latest data indicates that overall goods handling in Iranian ports increased by 7 percent during the first half of the current year, rising from 76 million tons to 81 million tons compared to the previous year. This growth highlights the crucial role that Iran's ports play in facilitating trade amidst the challenges posed by U.S. unilateral sanctions on the country's economy.



In response to these challenges, the Iranian government has prioritized the development of its ports to enhance export and import operations. This commitment includes defining new projects aimed at improving port infrastructure and encouraging private investment, particularly for essential commodities. The Ports and Maritime Organization has launched numerous projects aimed at significantly increasing the operational capacity of the nation’s ports, with a goal of doubling their capacity within five years.



To support this initiative, the Ports and Maritime Organization aims to attract 300 trillion rials (approximately USD600 million) in private sector investment by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (late March 2025). This investment will be directed toward enhancing the infrastructure and operational capabilities of Iran's ports, which are vital for the country's economic resilience and growth.

