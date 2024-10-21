Sun Life Hosts Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF ) will release its third quarter financial results on Monday, November 4, 2024 after markets close. A live webcast of the quarterly results will be available the following day – November 5, 2024 – at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Date:
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Time:
10:00 a.m. ET
To access the call and presentation via live webcast, please click here.
To access the call via telephone, please
click here.
The webcast replay will be available after the event.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2024, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.46 trillion. For more information, please visit .
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars
