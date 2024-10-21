National Geographic Society Introduces The Museum Of Exploration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) State-of-the-art renovation will bring a new public attraction, reimagined museum experience and nighttime show to its campus in Washington, D.C., set to open in 2026

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, the National Geographic Society announced the launch of the National Geographic Museum of Exploration, a sustainably-built, must-visit experience as part of its reimagined campus in the heart of Washington, D.C. Scheduled to open in mid-2026, the public attraction, fueled by cutting-edge technologies, will feature one-of-a-kind National Geographic curated exhibitions, immersive and educational experiences, a state-of-the-art theater, restaurant and retail store.

Credit: Visualizations by REDVERTEX, based on designs by Hickok Cole, Inc.

Credit: Visualizations by REDVERTEX, based on designs by Hickok Cole, Inc.

Credit: Visualizations by REDVERTEX, based on designs by Hickok Cole, Inc.

Credit: Visualizations by REDVERTEX, based on designs by Hickok Cole, Inc.

Continue Reading

The Museum of Exploration will accelerate the Society's mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. As a global nonprofit organization, the new Museum of Exploration is a pivotal step forward in the Society's goal to build on its legacy of convening its global community of National Geographic Explorers - scientists, conservationists, storytellers and educators - who advance knowledge, inspire action and share their remarkable stories with the public.

Affectionately known as the "Home of the Explorer," the Society's historic headquarters occupies a city block in downtown Washington, D.C., and has evolved significantly over the past century. With support from JLL, HITT Contracting and Hickok Cole, the renovated public attraction will comprise over 100,000 square feet.

"The Museum of Exploration marks a historic chapter in the Society's mission to advance exploration, science, education and storytelling, bringing these experiences to life in ways that spark curiosity, create lasting memories and invite everyone to embrace their inner Explorer," said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. "We're excited to welcome visitors to experience our mission through immersive, unforgettable moments that deepen their connection to the wonder of our world."

When visiting the Museum of Exploration, guests will enter through the 11-foot yellow border, discovering wonders of the world that the Society has illuminated for decades:



Rolex Explorers Landing:

An exhibition dedicated to the innovative equipment and stories from awe-inspiring expeditions, featuring the work and artifacts of Explorers.

Immersive Experience:

Visitors will have the chance to step into the role of an Explorer, immersing themselves in thrilling experiences and fieldwork in exciting and remote locations worldwide.

State-of-the-Art Theater: A 400-seat theater with innovations that will envelop visitors in stunning audiovisuals through National Geographic films and stories.

Nighttime Courtyard Experience: Washington, D.C.'s first spectacular outdoor nighttime experience that brings the wonder of our world to life through arresting visuals that National Geographic is known for, coupled with projection mapping, interactive media and audioscapes. And much more, to be announced in the coming months!

"For 136 years the National Geographic Society and its iconic yellow border have served as a global beacon for exploration, curiosity, innovation and wonder," said Jean Case, chairman of the board of trustees of the National Geographic Society. "This new Museum of Exploration will build on that legacy, bringing all who visit the museum exciting opportunities to virtually travel to the front lines of the unknown with our Explorers and help to inspire the next generation of changemakers."

Education meets exploration at the Museum of Exploration, where learning experiences ignite curiosity and wonder in the Explorers of tomorrow. When school groups visit, they'll cultivate their Explorer Mindset, the same attitudes and skills that drive Explorers to inquire, build knowledge, and think critically and creatively to solve the world's most pressing problems.

Inclusivity and accessibility have been instrumental in the museum's design and visitor experience. Braille instructional text, tactile and sensory maps, intuitive app support with visual descriptions, American Sign Language (ASL) interpretations of media, refrigerators available for guest medication storage, all-gender restrooms, and wellness rooms that can be used for nursing and low-sensory time are some of the offerings available. All exhibition spaces will feature English and Spanish text, and the experience-based spaces will have Spanish subtitles. Resources will also be available in multiple additional languages.

"This experience is set to become a staple of the Washington, D.C. community - particularly within the Golden Triangle neighborhood - and it's important we build upon our legacy as a historic institution in this city," said Emily Dunham, chief campus and experiences officer at the National Geographic Society. "We are committed to making a positive impact at every level, inspiring the Explorer in all visitors and uniting the public on a common mission to become global stewards of our extraordinary planet."

The Museum of Exploration will open its doors in 2026 to inspire current and future generations in the Washington, D.C. region and worldwide to learn about, care for and protect the planet. Visitors will leave knowing what it means to be an Explorer and that exploration is for everyone. They will be inspired to become explorers by engaging in, observing and documenting the world around us. Learn more at natgeomuseum and follow along for updates on Facebook and Instagram . For additional assets and information, please visit our press kit .

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content.

To learn more, visit or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn and Facebook .

SOURCE National Geographic Society

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED